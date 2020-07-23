Paradigm Appoints Rob Snow as Chief Sales Officer of Complex Care Solutions

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives, today announced the appointment of Rob Snow as Chief Sales Officer of Paradigm Complex Care Solutions, effective July 20th. In this role, Rob will be responsible for leading the division's sales and account management teams, reporting directly to Paradigm Complex Care Solutions CEO Marijo Storment.

Paradigm Complex Care Solutions offers an expansive set of case management and clinical services for injured workers, focused on achieving outcomes while optimizing costs for cases involving complex injuries.

"At Paradigm, we believe that with complex cases, having the right team in place is paramount to success for our clients and for the injured workers we serve," said Storment. "Rob quickly emerged as the ideal candidate to lead our sales efforts, based on his proven success and passion for the managed care and workers' compensation industries. I am confident that Rob will further strengthen our nationwide sales and account team to sustain our market-leading presence."

"Paradigm's business brings tremendous value to clients and injured workers, with an unwavering commitment to serve them with the highest caliber of expertise," said Snow. "The collective passion, experience, and commitment at Paradigm were primary motivators to join Marijo and her leadership team, who have successfully built a mission-driven business that has emerged as a leader in the market. I look forward to bringing my skills in developing client partnerships and delivering case management programs to the largest employers, insurance carriers, and third-party administrators in the market, as well as deepening Paradigm's impact in the workers' compensation industry."

Rob joins Paradigm from GENEX Services, which he joined in early 2000, following a brief stint with Concentra Managed Care. He started as an Area Sales Manager in the Chicago market, before becoming a Regional Account Executive for the Midwest. In 2005, Rob was awarded the role of Regional Sales Manager for the Midwest and Canada, and became part of GENEX's senior management team. In 2008, he felt the calling to sell once again and joined the national sales team. Over the past 12 years, Rob has been a sales leader for the GENEX national team, bringing on new national accounts and developing excellent customer relationships with some of the largest employers, insurance carriers, third-party administrators (TPAs), and brokers in the country. Rob holds a Bachelors of Science in Mass Communication from Miami University.

In addition to his professional pursuits, in 2013 Rob and his wife Ellen founded Stand Up for Downs, a non-profit that uses humor to enhance the lives of those with Down syndrome. The organization was established in honor of their son who has the condition. "Paradigm is a company that embraces employees' passions and exemplifies it in their own charitable endeavors," said Snow. "Being a part of a company that encourages and supports these types of endeavors beyond our work lives was critical for me in making the decision to join Paradigm."

About Paradigm

For almost 30 years, Paradigm has been the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives. With the most connected and experienced team in health care, we define and deliver outcomes that exceed financial and health expectations for our clients, as well as for individuals and their families.

Paradigm delivers its solutions through three divisions: Catastrophic Care Management, Complex Care Solutions, and Specialty Networks. The Paradigm divisions are built on expertise from six best-in-class businesses: Paradigm Outcomes, The ALARIS Group, Encore Unlimited, Restore Rehabilitation, ForeSight Medical and Adva-Net. Founded in 1991, Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit https://www.paradigmcorp.com/ .

