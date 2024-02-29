Paradigm by Puloli™ Announces Customers in Eagle Ford

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm by Puloli™, an IoT Solutions-as-a-Service provider, today announced customers for its Paradigm M-Series™ Continuous Methane Monitoring Solution across the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. After rigorous pilot programs conducted last year, Paradigm is thrilled to announce the successful deployment of the end-to-end 24x7 continuous methane monitoring service for its customers in the region.

These oil and gas upstream Exploration and Production (E&P) companies have chosen Paradigm's innovative monitoring solution to establish methane emissions baselines and drive LDAR cost reduction initiatives. Moreover, the solution provides invaluable independent third party attested data for certifications and regulatory compliance, empowering these customers to operate with confidence and integrity.

Paradigm's M-Series™ offers a state-of-the-art methane monitoring solution providing 24x7 real-time monitoring on a basin-wide scale. The M-Series Solution-as-a-Service (SaaS) is a subscription model fully backed by a Service Level Agreement (SLA) – setting new industry standards for transparency and auditability.

Kethees Ketheesan, CEO of Puloli, expressed excitement about the partnerships, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Scott Szalkowski and other leaders in the industry. It is great to see Paradigm's M-Series™ put to work in high-value use-cases. Our customers strive for clean and efficient operations, and our solution has proven invaluable with data that are validated by single-blind testing in real-world production configurations and weather conditions."

Expressing a common theme among Puloli's customers, Scott Szalkowski, Senior Vice President of Resource Development of Pursuit Oil & Gas, said, "We have been monitoring at a multi-well pad with Paradigm M-Series™. We use the data for validating our emissions baseline and to detect, analyze, and cost-effectively improve emission performance in our production facilities."

Paradigm continues to redefine industry standards by providing a superior way to monitor methane emissions at scale using IoT paradigm. The collaboration with the first group of customers marks a significant milestone emphasizing Paradigm's commitment to delivering transparent, auditable, and actionable methane data to customers at low cost.

The most differentiated feature of Paradigm M-Series™ is the fact that it is the only large-scale validated methane data on the market. An independent third party conducts large-scale single-blind tests on Paradigm deployments in the field, under actual production conditions. These tests are ongoing to cover different deployment configurations and to ensure valid representation of annual weather conditions.

About Puloli, Inc.

Puloli is an IoT Solution-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider to Critical Infrastructure Industries (CII). Under Paradigm by Puloli™ brand, the company offers IoT solutions using its private 5G-IoT network to energy producers, utilities, and smart cities. The flagship Paradigm M-Series™ provides a cost-effective, basin-scale, mission-critical turnkey service for real-time monitoring of methane emissions without disrupting ongoing operations. Puloli's dedication to delivering transparent, auditable, actionable data for customers is underwritten by an industry-leading Service Level Agreement (SLA). This enables customers to focus on their core business while Paradigm by Puloli™ takes care of their methane monitoring needs. For more information, visit puloli.com or email [email protected].

SOURCE Puloli, Inc.