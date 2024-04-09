Paradigm by Puloli™ Transforms Methane Monitoring with its Solution-as-a-Service (SaaS)

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm by Puloli™, an IoT Solutions-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, today announced further details of its transformational methane monitoring service with its commercial offering, M-Series™ Solution-as-a-Service. The M-Series™ will address a major industry challenge by providing a comprehensive solution to reducing methane emissions on a large scale while minimizing costs for energy producers.

The M-Series is a perfect product-market fit for Puloli's networking solution vertically integrated with IoT applications in methane monitoring-as-a-service. The result is the commercial rollout of its Paradigm M-Series™ SaaS, offering an immediate and scalable all-inclusive solution-as-a-service, enabling energy producers to monitor facilities holistically rather than piecemeal.

The following key features of the Paradigm M-Series™ are the key enablers:

All-inclusive Approach: The M-Series™ bundles hardware, software, and connectivity into a subscription service, simplifying deployment and scalability. Paradigm uses state-of-the-art TDLAS methane sensors, anemometers, and edge compute devices to guarantee top-quality components for seamless workflow and data collection. Zero Disruptions: Paradigm is fully responsible for every aspect of deployment. Monitoring stations are installed around the perimeter of the well pad or production facility while production operations are ongoing. No customer IT or OT personnel are needed. No disruptions to ongoing operations. Cost Efficiency: Implementation is free of upfront cost, and a subscription-based pricing model helps energy producers manage budgets. The M-Series is the lowest-cost methane monitoring solution at scale in the industry. Scalability and Flexibility: Designed to scale basin-wide, the solution grows with the organization, adapting to changing operational and regulatory requirements. Validated Data: Data you can trust. The M-Series is continually undergoing single-blind testing by industry experts to evaluate the performance of methane quantification. Basin-wide: Puloli's private 5G-IoT network guarantees coverage across entire basins to ensure every asset can be monitored at low cost, enabling regulatory reporting.

The future of methane monitoring lies in turnkey SaaS solutions.

Performance expectations are shifting in methane monitoring, and Paradigm by Puloli™ stands at the forefront with its M-Series™. By addressing the industry's pain points, Paradigm has modernized methane monitoring and redefined the standards of accuracy, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

About Puloli, Inc.

Puloli is an IoT Solution-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider to Critical Infrastructure Industries (CII). Under Paradigm by Puloli™ brand, the company offers IoT solutions using its private 5G-IoT network to energy producers, utilities, and smart cities. The flagship Paradigm M-Series™ provides a cost-effective, basin-scale, mission-critical turnkey service for real-time monitoring of methane emissions without disrupting ongoing operations. Puloli's dedication to delivering transparent, auditable, actionable data for customers is underwritten by an industry-leading Service Level Agreement (SLA). This enables customers to focus on their core business while Paradigm by Puloli™ takes care of their methane monitoring needs. For more information, visit puloli.com or email [email protected].

SOURCE Puloli, Inc.