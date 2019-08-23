Paradigm Expands Scholarship Referral Program in Support of Kids' Chance

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives, today announced an expansion of the company's scholarship referral program to Kids' Chance, a nonprofit with 47 state organizations throughout the United States that are dedicated to providing scholarships and educational assistance to children affected by a parent's work-related injury or death.

As part of its expansion, Paradigm's referral program will now include referrals from the company's Complex Care Solutions division, in addition to Catastrophic Care Management, through which referrals have been successfully made for the past three years. In an effort to provide greater assistance to the families of injured workers, Paradigm's nurse case managers for both divisions will identify families with qualifying children of all ages during the injured worker's recovery process. They will share information about Kids' Chance, as well as a referral to register for the Planning for the Future initiative, even if the child(ren) are not yet of college age. Kids' Chance will maintain contact information of the registered families, and reach out with scholarship information as children approach college age. By identifying eligible children at an early age, Paradigm's referral program will lay the groundwork for college with support and assistance.

"When a worker is seriously injured, their whole family and their community are impacted," said Kevin Turner, Chief Executive Officer of Paradigm's Catastrophic Care Management division and President of Kids' Chance of America. "Traumatic events can devastate a family, but support from Kids' Chance can help ease a family's burden. We're pleased to help fulfill Kids' Chance Founder Robert Clyatt's vision of making college an achievable dream for all children, especially first generation college students, and those who may not have otherwise had the access or opportunity for higher education."

As Kids' Chance's largest corporate sponsor, Paradigm has a deep commitment to providing support to the children of workers catastrophically affected by workplace accidents. Paradigm's mission of transforming the lives of injured workers and their families is aligned with Kids' Chance's mission to make it possible for all children affected by a parent's work related injury or death to pursue their educational dreams without financial burden. Since their inception in 1988, Kids' Chance organizations, with Paradigm's support, have awarded over 7,300 scholarships totaling over $24,000,000 in scholarship funds.

Kids' Chance of America grows its impact through support from corporate partners, including Paradigm, as well as private donors. Former Paradigm CEO Jim Hudak recently donated $1 million to establish the Kids' Chance of America Endowment Program, the largest individual contribution ever received by the organization. The endowment has secured a solid future and long-term legacy for Kids' Chance of America. It will allow Kids' Chance to provide more scholarships and educational opportunities through its state organizations.

