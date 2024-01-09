Paradigm for Parity Appoints Joele Frank and Wendy Stewart to its Board of Directors to Further Mission of Gender Parity in Corporate Leadership

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm for Parity (P4P), a nonprofit supporting companies around the world in achieving their commitment to gender parity in corporate leadership, today announced the appointment of Joele Frank and Wendy Stewart to its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joele and Wendy to Paradigm for Parity's Board," commented P4P CEO, Sandra Quince. "Joele's deep expertise advising on special situations and nuanced matters and Wendy's experience providing financial solutions across a range of industries will help govern our work to address the systemic gender and racial gaps in the corporate sector."

Joele Frank is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher. For more than 30 years, Ms. Frank has been a trusted advisor to her clients, counseling executive teams and Boards of Directors in managing through highly complex and delicate events. While best known for her work in M&A and activism defense, Ms. Frank is proud to have built a broad-reaching firm that provides best-in-class support across practice areas including crisis, restructuring and bankruptcy, litigation, ESG, and investor and public relations.

Ms. Frank said, "I'm delighted to be joining the Board of Paradigm for Parity. As a founding member of the coalition, I've seen firsthand the important impact P4P makes by promoting transformative strategies that provide women of all backgrounds the opportunity to advance in the workplace. I'm committed to women's empowerment and look forward to continuing to accelerate the path to parity with the P4P team."

Wendy Stewart is the President of Global Commercial Banking for Bank of America and a member of the company's executive management team. Ms. Stewart oversees one of the firm's eight lines of business, which delivers integrated financial solutions to public and private companies with annual revenues of $50 million to over $2 billion across the Middle Market Banking sector, as well as specialized industries such as real estate, healthcare, education, technology, and not for profit. Ms. Stewart is vice chair of Bank of America's Global Diversity & Inclusions Council.

Ms. Stewart said, "Bank of America has partnered with Paradigm for Parity since its inception — I am proud to join the talented leaders on the board of directors. P4P's forward-thinking strategies are ensuring women can thrive at the highest levels, shaping a more equitable and diverse landscape in corporate leadership."

About Paradigm for Parity®

As a nonprofit founded by a group of women executives in 2015, the Paradigm for Parity® coalition supports its member companies around the world in achieving gender parity including racial equity in their corporate leadership within 15 years of joining the coalition. In partnership with member company executives and recognized experts, the organization develops and promotes actionable strategies that transform corporate culture, so that women of all races, cultures and backgrounds have equal power and opportunity.

SOURCE Paradigm for Parity