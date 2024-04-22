Paradigm for Parity® Names Nadine Bullock-Pottinga as Next CEO

Experienced Leader of Nonprofits to Head Coalition on Closing Gender Leadership Gaps

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm for Parity (P4P), a nonprofit dedicated to closing the gender gap in business leadership, today announced that Nadine Bullock-Pottinga will be its next CEO, effective May 1st, 2024.

Nadine is an executive leader with over 20 years in the nonprofit sector. Most recently she served as Chief Development Officer at Hire Heroes USA where she diversified the sales and marketing teams, and cultivated strong relationships with corporate partners, with a focus on supporting women veterans.

"We are delighted to have Nadine at the helm of our executive management. Her expertise leading nonprofits and her successful track record in development will enable Paradigm for Parity to grow and flourish," commented Ellen Kullman, Paradigm for Parity Co-Chair and Vice President of the Board of Directors.

"Paradigm for Parity has emerged as a premier organization to drive sustainable progress in closing the gender leadership gap," stated incoming CEO Nadine Bullock-Pottinga. "With its robust, intentional programming and deeply committed coalition companies, I am honored to serve as CEO and look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to further broaden impact for all women."

Nadine's appointment follows Sandra Quince's return to Bank of America after her tenure as CEO as part of the bank's Leader on Loan program. Quince has been named a Co-chair and remains a member of the Board of Directors as well as a spokesperson for Paradigm for Parity.

"I am excited to work closely with the outstanding board and team," said Bullock-Pottinga. "I am eager to collaborate with all partners to drive meaningful initiatives that empower women and promote diversity."

About Paradigm for Parity

As a nonprofit founded by a group of women executives in 2015, the Paradigm for Parity® coalition supports its 150+ member companies around the world in achieving gender parity including racial equity in their corporate leadership within 15 years of joining the coalition. The organization develops and promotes actionable strategies that transform corporate culture, so that women of all races, cultures and backgrounds have equal power and opportunity.

SOURCE Paradigm for Parity