Paradigm Named to 2023 Best Workplaces in Health Care™ List by Great Place to Work® for Second Consecutive Year

News provided by

Paradigm

13 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

Ranking Number 17 Validates Paradigm's Commitment to Continuous Improvement and People-focused Culture

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives, today announced that Great Place to Work® has once again honored the company as one of the Best Workplaces in Health Care™ 2023. This is Paradigm's second year in a row on this prestigious list. Jumping three places to number 17 is a strong reflection of the company's commitment to continuous improvement, and its positive, diverse, and supportive employee-centric culture.

Continue Reading

The Best Workplaces in Health Care™ award is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 208,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations in the health care industry. In that survey, 90% of Paradigm's employees said Paradigm is a great place to work, significantly higher than the average U.S. company's employee approval rating of 57%.

"We are honored to be recognized again as one of the best workplaces in health care by Great Place to Work®," said John S. Watts Jr., CEO, Paradigm. "At Paradigm, our North Star has always been putting people first—from the patients, injured workers, and clients we serve to the employees who embody our values and work diligently every day to further our mission. We are dedicated to continuous improvement and our advancement to number 17 on the list this year is a testimony to our commitment to maintain a positive culture for our employees." 

The Best Workplaces in Health Care™ list is highly competitive. The global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization, a designation that Paradigm received earlier this year.

"I am tremendously proud of this accomplishment as it reflects Paradigm's commitment to fostering a deeply supportive and collaborative culture that empowers our employees and their teams," stated Karen Jones, Chief Human Resources Officer at Paradigm. "Not only are we honored to be recognized, but we are humbled that we moved up to number 17 on the list. As our company continues to evolve, we remain steadfast in our focus on delivering optimal outcomes for the patients, families, and clients we serve. At Paradigm, we strive for the absolute best, and I am confident that our purpose-driven and employee-centric culture will continue to draw top talent, allowing us to positively impact the lives we touch."

Great Place to Work® is the only company culture award in the United States that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is within the organization.

Learn about the people-focused culture and opportunities for meaningful work at Paradigm.

About Paradigm
Paradigm is an accountable specialty care management organization focused on improving the lives of people with complex injuries and diagnoses. The company has been a pioneer in value-based care since 1991 and has an exceptional track record of generating the very best outcomes for patients, payers, and providers. Deep clinical expertise is the foundation for every part of Paradigm's business: risk-based clinical solutions, case management, specialty networks, home health, shared decision support, and payment integrity programs.

Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.paradigmcorp.com.

Media Contact
David Schreiber
Senior Director Communications & Marketing Operations
[email protected]
(925) 677-4776

SOURCE Paradigm

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.