Paradigm Health Acquires Flatiron Health's Clinical Research Business and Forms Strategic Partnership to Rebuild Clinical Research Ecosystem

Partnership creates the largest oncology research network in the United States, enabling clinical trials to reach rural and community-based practices

COLUMBUS, Ohio and NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm Health and Flatiron Health today announced that Paradigm Health will acquire Flatiron's Clinical Research Business. The transaction includes the industry's most extensive tech-enabled U.S. oncology research network and Flatiron's suite of clinical research solutions, and establishes a multi-year collaboration between the two organizations to maximize the benefits for providers, sponsors, and patients. Together, Paradigm Health and Flatiron Health are transforming how clinical trials are conducted and broadening access for patients across the U.S. and globally.

Through this transaction, Paradigm Health will expand its network to include more than 25 academic medical centers and health systems, as well as access to nearly 100 community oncology practices nationwide, reaching over 2.4 million patients across the United States. The long-term collaboration will integrate Flatiron's established clinical research solutions and site network with Paradigm Health's end-to-end technology platform, enabling more patients to access clinical trials, without adding costly infrastructure. Together, the organizations are expanding U.S. clinical research capacity and bringing clinical trials to American communities through more efficient, inclusive trials.

"Clinical research must reflect the populations that new therapies are intended to serve," said Kent Thoelke, Paradigm Health, CEO. "By combining Paradigm Health's AI-powered platform with Flatiron's proven clinical research infrastructure and research network, we are taking a major step towards our goal of accelerating our impact in the U.S. so that more trials can happen where patients actually receive care."

"This partnership brings together the strengths of both organizations," said Nathan Hubbard, Flatiron Health, CEO. "By combining Paradigm Health's AI-powered trial infrastructure with Flatiron's trusted network and support across academic and community oncology sites, we're building a stronger, more connected ecosystem for clinical research - expanding capabilities, accelerating impact and advancing our shared mission to bring new treatments to patients faster."

The transaction includes a long-term strategic partnership where the two organizations will work to natively integrate Paradigm Health's solutions into Flatiron's OncoEMR® and deploy new capabilities. Paradigm Health will provide clinical research support to all Flatiron Health OncoEMR® customers and Flatiron's existing clinical research partner academic medical centers and health systems. Strengthening Paradigm Health's research network will expand clinical trial access to new locations and populations. The combination of a strategic acquisition and long-term partnership will ensure research sites and sponsors have a smooth transition to increased access to AI-driven capabilities for more trials and significantly increased investment in tools that will deliver more efficient and representative clinical trials across the U.S.

This transaction also strengthens Paradigm Health's relationships with the biopharma industry. The combined network enables Paradigm Health to serve 15 of the top 20 global biopharma companies and adds capacity to run pragmatically designed Phase IV clinical trials embedded into routine care, increasing the speed of post market approval evidence generation.

Paradigm Health and Flatiron Health are both committed to making clinical trials more representative, efficient, and accessible worldwide, while supporting national and global health priorities to modernize research and increase participation across representative patient populations. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Flatiron Health

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company expanding the possibilities for point of care solutions in oncology and using data for good to power smarter care for every person with cancer. Through machine learning and AI, real-world evidence, and breakthroughs in clinical trials, we continue to transform patients' real-life experiences into knowledge and create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group.

About Flatiron OncoEMR ®

OncoEMR® is an industry-leading electronic health record for community oncology—supporting efficient, personalized, and evidence-based care across the patient journey. With intuitive workflows, customizable templates, and clinical content from trusted sources, OncoEMR® helps care teams work smarter, not harder. Over 4,500 providers across the Flatiron network of 1,000 community-based cancer care locations use OncoEMR® for patient care and practice operations.

About Paradigm Health‍

Paradigm Health is rebuilding the clinical research ecosystem by creating a platform that enables equitable access to trials for all patients, while enhancing trial efficiency and reducing the barriers to participation for healthcare providers. Incubated by ARCH Venture Partners and backed by leading healthcare and life sciences investors, Paradigm Health aims to break down barriers across the trial ecosystem through one seamless infrastructure implemented at healthcare provider organizations, bringing potentially life-saving therapies to patients faster. For more information, visit https://www.paradigmhealth.ai

SOURCE Paradigm Health, Inc.