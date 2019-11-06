Paradigm Introduces New Outcomes-based Platform to Support Catastrophic Care Management Plans

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives, today unveiled its newly enhanced Expert-Driven, Data-Guided (EDDG) platform. The EDDG platform uses proprietary case management data from Paradigm's nearly 30 years of experience serving the workers' compensation industry to inform its approach and deliver superior outcomes for catastrophically injured workers. Paradigm is also introducing its expanded Best Practice Alert application, and is showcasing its Biopsychosocial Indicator, an assessment tool used by Paradigm that serves as a key input to the EDDG platform. Paradigm's outcomes-focused solutions will be featured at the company's booth (#2022) during the National Workers' Compensation & Disability Conference from November 6-8, 2019.

"Paradigm has set the standard for value-based care and for transforming the lives of catastrophically injured workers and their families," said Kevin Turner, CEO, Paradigm Catastrophic Care Management division. "At Paradigm, we believe conceptualizing great outcomes should always be guided by robust data, which is why we continue to invest in our proprietary case management system that is the first-of-its-kind in the health care industry. Our historical and real-time data, combined with our clinical expertise, informs our ability to deliver outcomes: decreasing the recovery duration and allowing us to proactively identify and solve both clinical and psycho-social risks before they manifest. Our care management teams emphasize a human-centered approach, as they focus on treating the whole person with a comprehensive set of individualized biopsychosocial services that account for social and behavioral aspects required to achieve the best outcomes for the injured worker and their family."

Paradigm EDDG Platform: Proprietary System to Inform Catastrophic Care Plans

While serving individuals with catastrophic injuries for the last 30 years, Paradigm has developed a proprietary case management system that features a substantial outcomes database curated by the world's leading clinical experts that analyzes every aspect of its care plans and impact on recovery. The system also ingests and analyzes a vast amount of information as part of an initial biopsychosocial assessment of the injured worker, their family, and their community. It is a unique tool and first-of-its-kind in the workers' compensation industry. The EDDG platform is a custom-built, fully secure solution that drives Paradigm's Systematic Care Management℠ approach and delivers insights and analytics to inform how Paradigm care teams, including its specialist physicians and nurse case managers best manage catastrophic injuries. The system is also designed to aid the recovery process by identifying proven methods to achieve the maximum restorative recovery possible—a benefit to all parties. By using the EDDG platform, the Paradigm team is able to guide and compress the nearly 100 medical hand-offs that typically occur in a catastrophic case. The EDDG platform features a flexible architecture that is designed to grow and inform the introduction of new diagnostic and analytic products and services.

Best Practice Alert: Proactive Case Management

One of the many clinical applications, based on data gathered from the EDDG platform, is the Paradigm Best Practice Alert. It is designed to deliver alerts which outline state-of-the-art management guidelines and care plans that allow clinicians to proactively manage specific clinical conditions common to catastrophic injuries. The smart system is significantly more proactive and responsive than task-driven case management software, and entirely built on Paradigm's proprietary data set. The Best Practice Alert is currently in use by Paradigm's Catastrophic Care Management teams.

Paradigm Biopsychosocial Indicator: A Predictive Assessment Tool to Improve Recovery

At the beginning of an injured worker's treatment, Paradigm employs its Biopsychosocial Indicator, a predictive assessment tool that provides insights into whether a worker is at high-risk for psychosocial challenges that may complicate recovery. The indicator, which serves as a key input for the EDDG platform, identifies patterns of risk and seeks to illuminate a patient's resilience, family and peer support, economic situation, and other factors that could impact recovery and functional outcomes. Paradigm continually assesses the psychosocial well-being of the injured worker and family throughout the recovery process and makes adjustments to the care plan in order to achieve the best outcome.

Paradigm pioneered the Whole Person, Whole Family approach to treating injured workers, with assessment tools that cover medical, surgical, and biological issues alongside a person's emotional wellbeing, family, and community dynamics. This innovative approach will be featured at Paradigm's booth, and during several industry sessions, at this year's National Workers' Compensation & Disability Conference including:

About Paradigm

For almost 30 years, Paradigm has been the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives. With the most connected and experienced team in health care, we define and deliver outcomes that exceed financial and health expectations for our clients, as well as for individuals and their families.

Paradigm delivers its solutions through three divisions: Catastrophic Care Management, Complex Care Solutions, and Specialty Networks. The Paradigm divisions are built on expertise from six best-in-class businesses: Paradigm Outcomes, The ALARIS Group, Encore Unlimited, Restore Rehabilitation, ForeSight Medical, and Adva-Net. Founded in 1991, Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.paradigmcorp.com.

SOURCE Paradigm

Related Links

http://www.paradigmcorp.com

