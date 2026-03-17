Paradigm Launches Surface, an AI-Native Platform That Connects Culture to Business Performance

Paradigm launches Surface, an AI-native platform connecting culture to business performance. Post this

Unlike employee experience and engagement tools, legacy HR analytics platforms, or general-purpose AI assistants, Surface is the first platform designed to analyze the full spectrum of talent and culture signals across an organization. For most companies today, the signals and data that shape culture — hiring and attrition trends, engagement surveys, performance reviews, policies, leadership behaviors, employee feedback, and workplace norms — are spread across systems that were never designed to work together. Talent leaders are increasingly expected to connect culture to business outcomes with the same rigor as other departments, but lack the modern tools needed to do so.

Surface was built to close that gap.

"Culture is the strongest predictor of organizational performance, and yet talent leaders have never had the data-driven platform they need to prove it," said Joelle Emerson, CEO and co-founder of Paradigm. "We've spent over a decade doing that work through consulting: going into organizations, analyzing every signal shaping their culture, and connecting it to business outcomes. Surface productizes that entire process. For the first time, any organization can see the full picture and act on it."

Surface: A New Intelligence Layer for Talent and Culture

While many organizations use a combination of engagement platforms, HR analytics tools, and AI assistants, most of these systems analyze only one slice of the talent ecosystem.

Surface integrates the full system of talent and culture data to provide a more comprehensive view.

Surface delivers three core capabilities that no other platform offers today:

Unified intelligence across fragmented systems. Surface integrates data from HRIS systems, engagement platforms, performance management tools, surveys, policies, benefits, exit interviews, and other sources to create a single, searchable view of what is shaping an organization's culture and talent outcomes. Because it can ingest structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data from any source, Surface can see across the full talent ecosystem in a way no individual tool in the stack can.

Benchmarking against real-world talent practices. Using proprietary benchmarks built from more than a decade of work with organizations of all sizes and across industries, Surface allows companies to compare their talent practices, benefits, and cultural norms against peers — not just on compensation, but on the practices that actually drive outcomes, such as performance management, parental leave, onboarding, and manager effectiveness.

AI-powered execution through the Surface Agent. The Surface Agent is the first agentic AI built specifically for talent and culture leaders. Unlike general-purpose AI tools that stop at summarizing information or answering questions, the Surface Agent actively helps teams do the work.

The agent acts as a strategic advisor, data analyst, and execution partner, analyzing organizational data, identifying the drivers behind outcomes like engagement or attrition, and producing the outputs talent teams need to run the business.

It can power dozens of the workflows that typically consume hundreds of hours of manual work for talent teams, including:

Drafting competitive, compliant policies with executive memos and rollout plans

Generating board reports and executive narratives that connect talent metrics to business outcomes

Analyzing attrition trends and recommending hiring priorities

Modeling organizational structures and workforce plans

Producing quarterly business reviews and executive briefs

Designing manager training programs based on patterns in organizational data

Because Surface integrates organizational data, real-world benchmarks, and Paradigm's domain expertise, the Agent generates recommendations tailored to each company's specific context. Instead of producing generic advice, it identifies the most important drivers shaping culture and proposes targeted actions leaders can take next.

How Surface Accelerates Work That Once Took Months

Historically, uncovering the patterns that drive culture and talent outcomes often required months of consulting work and various tools to analyze multiple datasets and organizational practices.

Surface automates much of that analysis, enabling leaders to generate insights and recommendations in minutes rather than months.

"The best talent leaders we work with know exactly how they should be spending their time — shaping strategy, advising their CEO, connecting culture to business outcomes," Emerson said. "Most of them will tell you they spend a fraction of their time there because they're buried in the operational work of pulling data and producing deliverables. Surface changes that equation."

Early Adoption and Availability

Surface is available now and dozens of companies across industries are currently being onboarded onto the platform. Early feedback from talent and culture leaders includes:

"I have not seen a product that's been this exciting since I don't know when. There are so many different ways we can use the data, and I'm really excited about how it fits into my vision of how we're changing."

"I feel like there's so much information and I'm always having to interpret it on my own. Surface is just seamless: click a button, and there's an action plan. I think we can make more progress a lot faster."

"This is exactly what we need. When you showed me how easily you did that, I was like, my God. I just spent hours doing this myself with GPT."

To see Surface in action and sign up for a demo, visit surface.ai

About Paradigm

Paradigm is a talent and culture intelligence company that helps organizations build healthy, high-performing workplaces. Since 2014, the company has partnered with more than 2,000 organizations across industries to help leaders understand what's driving performance inside their companies and where to focus to strengthen culture and talent outcomes. Surface, Paradigm's AI-native platform, builds on this foundation to help organizations analyze culture, benchmark talent practices, and turn insight into action.

SOURCE Paradigm