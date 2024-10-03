Paradigm Named to Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care™ 2024 List by Great Place to Work® for Third Consecutive Year

Third straight placement on highly competitive list highlights Paradigm's consistent commitment to a people-first workplace

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in improving the lives of people with complex injuries and diagnoses, has announced that Great Place to Work® has honored the company as one of Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care™ 2024 . This is Paradigm's third consecutive year on the highly competitive list. The organization has once again secured a spot in the top 20, ranking at number 18. This achievement reflects Paradigm's unwavering commitment to consistently provide a positive, inclusive, and supportive employee-centric culture.

The Best Workplaces in Health Care™ award is based on an analysis of survey responses from 185,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations in the health care industry. In that survey, 89% of Paradigm's employees said Paradigm is a great place to work, significantly higher than the average U.S. company's employee approval rating of 57%.

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized once again as a best workplace in health care by Great Place to Work® and Fortune," said John S. Watts Jr., CEO, Paradigm. "We have always viewed ourselves as a health care organization with a mission of helping as many people as possible, and achieving the best possible outcomes for our injured workers and patients is only possible because of the remarkable employees we have at Paradigm. This accolade is a testament to their dedication, passion, and compassion."

The Best Workplaces in Health Care™ list is highly competitive. The global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® compiled the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they were a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization, a designation that Paradigm received earlier this year.

"Being a Best Workplace in Health Care means instilling a passionate commitment to collaboration, growth, empowerment, and support into every part of our organization," said Karen Jones, Chief Human Resources Officer at Paradigm. "I am extremely proud of our amazing team, and achieving this honor is not possible without the hard work and dedication of our employees. At Paradigm, everything we do is about improving lives, and I believe our people-centric culture enables us to attract and retain top talent and ultimately make a positive impact on everyone we serve."

Great Place to Work® is the only company culture award in the United States that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is within the organization.

Paradigm is an accountable specialty care management organization focused on improving the lives of people with complex injuries and diagnoses. The company has been a pioneer in value-based care since 1991 and has an exceptional track record of generating the very best outcomes for patients, payers, and providers. Deep clinical expertise is the foundation for every part of Paradigm's business: risk-based clinical solutions, case management, specialty networks, home health, shared decision support, and payment integrity programs.

Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.paradigmcorp.com.

