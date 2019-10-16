Paradigm REACH Brings Impactful Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Training Online

"Now more than ever, employees, customers, and the general public want companies to embrace inclusivity. Forward-thinking companies want to meet these rapidly evolving expectations, but they've struggled to give ALL of their employees the knowledge and skills they need to foster more inclusive workplaces," said Paradigm founder and chief executive officer Joelle Emerson. "Now, with Paradigm REACH, companies can finally scale research-based, action-oriented DEI training — they can embed REACH into onboarding, train distributed global workforces, and offer ongoing refresher courses. After getting rave reviews from companies that received early access to REACH, I am thrilled it's now available for any organization that's ready to upskill its workforce."

The first Paradigm REACH course — Inclusion at Work: Managing Unconscious Bias — addresses the importance of DEI, provides tips to recognize and manage unconscious bias in work-specific contexts, and helps employees build skills to foster a more inclusive workplace. The course combines videos, quizzes, interactive exercises, and guided self-reflections; it also provides employees with resources that help sustain learning long after the course is complete.

There are currently three versions of the course, each tailored to the needs of specific employee populations:

Corporate: for employees at headquarters or in office environments;

Customer-facing: for employees who interact with customers and clients; and

Supply Chain and Logistics: for employees who are on the road or work in distribution centers, warehouses, and other non customer-facing environments.

Paradigm REACH: Early Impact

Several companies in retail, professional services, and technology were given early access to Paradigm REACH.

One retailer used REACH to train more than 80,000 employees in just three months. After taking the course:

More than 99% of employees understood the concept of unconscious bias;

More than 90% felt equipped to manage unconscious bias;

More than 96% were committed to creating an inclusive environment;

More than 91% intended to use at least one strategy to manage bias; and

More than 88% would recommend the course to a colleague.

"I loved this course! Being in a management role for over 15 years, this has been the most insightful course I have ever taken on bias training and awareness. But being aware isn't enough. This course gave actionable ideas on how to make sure I incorporate awareness into my daily interactions to make sure I am being inclusive and fair." — Paradigm REACH Learner

Product Specifications and Availability

Paradigm REACH:

Can be accessed from computers, mobile devices, and tablets;

Is customizable;

Can be deployed via Paradigm's Learning Management System, or through companies' internal Learning Management Systems;

Is currently available in English, Spanish, French, Chinese, and Japanese, and can be translated into additional languages; and

Is designed to be accessible for all users, with closed captioning and compatibility with screen reader software such as JAWS.

REACH is immediately available. For more information, visit here or contact reach@paradigmiq.com .

About Paradigm

Paradigm is a diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy firm that has worked with more than 400 companies – from Fortune 500s to tech startups – to design effective DEI strategies, consult and advise on their execution, and train employees and leaders for success.

