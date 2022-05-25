Paradigm Receives 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

According to survey results, an impressive 90% of Paradigm employees said the organization is a great place to work. Tweet this

Great Place to Work Certification™ is an employer-of-choice recognition program based exclusively on employee reporting of workplace experience and trust. This highly regarded certification is recognized worldwide by organizations as a benchmark for identifying and recognizing the top tier workplace cultures. During the extensive process, organizations are assessed on various categories including credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

"It's incredibly gratifying for Paradigm to be recognized thanks to the advocacy of our own team members," said Karen Jones, Chief Human Resources Officer, Paradigm. "It is a clear affirmation of our commitment to a supportive, caring, and collaborative company culture. Building a diverse team dedicated to meaningful, people-focused work is what has enabled Paradigm to achieve truly life-changing results for 30 years and counting."

According to research conducted by Great Place to Work®, compared to national averages, employees working at a Certified™ company are:

93% more likely to look forward to coming to work

4.5 times more likely to find leadership they consider great, and

2 times as likely to be paid fairly.

About Paradigm

Paradigm is an accountable specialty care management organization focused on improving the lives of people with complex and catastrophic injuries and diagnoses. The company has been a pioneer in value-based care since 1991 and has an exceptional track record of generating the very best outcomes for patients, payers, and providers. Deep clinical expertise is the foundation for every part of Paradigm's business, including its risk-based clinical solutions, case management services, high-value specialty networks, home health, and payment integrity programs.

Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.paradigmcorp.com.

