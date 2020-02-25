Paradigm Wins Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation® Award

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges for injured workers, announced today that the company was selected as a 2019 Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation. This award is given annually by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) to influential and innovative companies in the U.S. that meet high standards in employee satisfaction and human resources best practices. Paradigm's Catastrophic Care Management and Complex Care Solutions divisions were recognized with this distinction in 2018. This marks the first year the entire company, including the Specialty Networks division, collectively applied for and earned this notable award.

"We are honored to be recognized once again as one of the best places to work by the National Association for Business Resources," said John S. Watts, Jr., CEO, Paradigm. "At Paradigm, our people are our strongest asset. This distinction affirms our commitment to a company culture that is supportive, enriching, and positive for all of our employees. Their commitment to excellence is what allows us to provide the highest level of care and best possible outcomes for injured workers and their families."

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation® competition identifies and honors companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees. Companies and their employees participate in a thorough survey and documentation process. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention, and more.

"This award represents Paradigm's dedication to a company culture that puts people first," said Karen Jones, Chief Human Resources Officer, Paradigm. "We believe delivering exceptional outcomes for the injured worker requires a workplace that provides equally exceptional support and resources for our team. As we continue to grow, we hope this award reinforces the importance we place on a positive work environment and will continue to attract top talent for our business."

For almost 30 years, Paradigm has been the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives. With the most connected and experienced team in health care, we define and deliver outcomes that exceed financial and health expectations for our clients, as well as for individuals and their families.

Paradigm delivers its solutions through three divisions: Catastrophic Care Management, Complex Care Solutions, and Specialty Networks. The Paradigm divisions are built on expertise from six best-in-class businesses: Paradigm Outcomes, The ALARIS Group, Encore Unlimited, Restore Rehabilitation, ForeSight Medical and Adva-Net. Founded in 1991, Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit https://www.paradigmcorp.com/ .

