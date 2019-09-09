Paradigm's Michael Choo, MD Joins External Collaborative Panel of National Limb Loss and Preservation Registry

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives, announced that Michael Choo, MD, Paradigm Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, has been named a founding member of the National Limb Loss and Preservation Registry, the first national registry to collect data to improve prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation efforts for people who have lost limbs. The National Limb Loss and Preservation Registry, expected to be operational in 2020, is a partnership of the Department of Defense (DoD), National Institute of Health (NIH), and the Mayo Clinic, along with oversight from the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and the Food & Drug Administration.

The registry aims to help patients, healthcare providers, and clinicians better understand the treatment and surgical options for limb preservation and/or amputation. As a first-of-its-kind national registry, it will give researchers access to the largest data set specific to limb loss and amputation care in the United States. It will gather and analyze data involving amputations and hospitalization, providers and prosthetic fitting, and limb loss patient experience and outcomes over time. The Mayo Clinic is collaborating with the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and the Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation to perform this work.

"To serve as a founding member of this prestigious group, and involved in such an important initiative, affirms Paradigm's industry leadership in clinical excellence and outcomes-focused care to help injured workers recover from catastrophic injuries," said Dr. Michael Choo. "I'm proud to be part of the team creating the first limb loss and preservation registry which will have a tremendous impact on improving outcomes for patients with limb loss."

Dr. Choo will serve on the registry's External Collaborative Panel, helping to guide and shape the registry's development. Led by the Mayo Clinic's Dr. Kenton Kaufman, the panel brings together three types of experts: clinicians and care providers, manufacturers and providers of orthotics and prosthetics, and orthotics/prosthetics payers. The panel's goal is to assist with the planning and successful implementation of the registry, as well as make recommendations on data collection and analysis, data storage and access, governance, and future funding sources for the maintenance and durability of the registry. Joining Dr. Choo on the panel are two clinical providers from Paradigm's network of medical experts: Danielle Melton, MD; Director, Amputee, Orthotics, and Prosthetics Program from TIRR Memorial Hermann Hospital; and Diane J. Atkins, OTR, FISPO; Assistant Clinical Professor, Baylor College of Medicine. The External Collaborative Panel will next meet on September 10, 2019.

About Paradigm

For almost 30 years, Paradigm has been the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives. With the most connected and experienced team in health care, we define and deliver outcomes that exceed financial and health expectations for our clients, as well as for individuals and their families.

Paradigm delivers its solutions through three divisions: Catastrophic Care Management, Complex Care Solutions and Specialty Networks. The Paradigm divisions are built on expertise from six best-in-class businesses: Paradigm Outcomes, The ALARIS Group, Encore Unlimited, Restore Rehabilitation, ForeSight Medical and Adva-Net. Founded in 1991, Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit https://www.paradigmcorp.com/ .

SOURCE Paradigm

Related Links

https://www.paradigmcorp.com

