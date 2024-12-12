PARADISE AWAITS: ROYAL CARIBBEAN REDEFINES THE ULTIMATE BEACH DAY WITH ROYAL BEACH CLUB PARADISE ISLAND

"The Royal Beach Club Collection is designed for every type of family and vacationer to get everything they want out of their ideal beach day – no matter the vibe they're looking for," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "With the first-of-its-kind Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, we continue to super-serve our guests with a tailored experience at one of our most highly visited destinations, building on nearly five decades of collaboration with the community and government of The Bahamas."

Spanning 17 acres on the western end of Paradise Island, the all-new Royal Beach Club is where exclusive meets all-inclusive for Royal Caribbean vacationers and locals. With a purchase of a day pass, vacationers can enjoy access to all amenities, with everything included from the first water taxi ride to bites, drinks and everything in between. What's in store ranges from stunning beaches and pools for every vibe to three swim-up bars, seven beach bars, more than 40 cabanas – including the one-of-a-kind Ultimate Family Cabana with personal attendant service – and more.

The Ultimate Beach Day Across Three Zones

Family Beach – Families of all ages can make a splash or relax in the shade at Family Beach , only steps away from The Shallow End zero-entry pool. For some friendly competition, there are beach games of all kinds from tug-of-war to paddle ball. To max out memories, vacationers can kick back to a whole new level with the Ultimate Family Cabana – a one-of-its-kind exclusive retreat with two stories of amenities, including a thrilling slide, dedicated whirlpool, frozen drink machine and more.

– Families of all ages can make a splash or relax in the shade at , only steps away from zero-entry pool. For some friendly competition, there are beach games of all kinds from tug-of-war to paddle ball. To max out memories, vacationers can kick back to a whole new level with the – a one-of-its-kind exclusive retreat with two stories of amenities, including a thrilling slide, dedicated whirlpool, frozen drink machine and more. Chill Beach – Introducing all-day relaxation, vacationers can catch endless rays poolside at The Deep End and unwind at the powdery white sand of Chill Beach. Plus, vacationers can immerse themselves in the Caribbean culture with shopping at local artisan huts or sampling different island flavors, from grilled shrimp skewers to fire engine fritters.

– Introducing all-day relaxation, vacationers can catch endless rays poolside at and unwind at the powdery white sand of Chill Beach. Plus, vacationers can immerse themselves in the culture with shopping at local artisan huts or sampling different island flavors, from grilled shrimp skewers to fire engine fritters. Party Cove – The beachfront cove is the place to keep the party vibes going. Adventurers can groove to DJ-spun beats at the world's largest swim-up bar, The Floating Flamingo, or crank up the celebration in the Party Cove VIP space, featuring personal poolside service and incredible views.

Developed and operated in partnership with the Bahamian government, Royal Beach Club Paradise Island will incorporate Bahamian influence throughout the architectural design and experience including live music, local artisan shops and culinary fare. The first in the Royal Beach Club Collection is a modern, responsibly created project developed through a public-private partnership, a first-of-its-kind agreement in The Bahamas. The construction and operation of the beach club supports the Bahamian workforce through the creation of hundreds of jobs for local businesses and entrepreneurs.

Starting in 2025, adventurers have more ways than one to visit Nassau and Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in The Bahamas with a combination of vacations from six cities including Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida; Cape Liberty (New York), New Jersey; Galveston, Texas, and Baltimore. The lineup ranges from three nights on the ultimate short getaway on Utopia of the Seas to a 7-night Oasis Class escape on Symphony of the Seas and more.

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island is set to make waves as the next addition to the vacation brand's growing lineup of destination experiences, which includes the top-rated Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas. With Royal Beach Club Cozumel joining the Royal Beach Club Collection in 2026, Royal Caribbean's debut of Perfect Day Mexico in 2027; and the brand's Labadee, Haiti, adventurers have more ways than one to create their perfect vacation days across the Caribbean.

More information about Royal Beach Club Paradise Island and the vacation brand's growing destination lineup will be revealed in the coming months.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line's game-changing ships and private destinations revolutionize vacations with innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 21 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including the line's top-rated private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on X and visit www.RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com.

