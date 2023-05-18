Paradise Vietnam Group unveils Paradise Delight dining cruise featuring exclusive visual spectacle show on Halong Coast

HA LONG, Vietnam, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradise Vietnam Group - the upmarket cruise line and leader in world-class maritime tourism - is thrilled to announce the launch of the Paradise Delight dining cruise  at the end of April. Featuring exquisite fine dining and a visual spectacle show, the Paradise Delight cruise is designed exclusively for international tourists seeking a 5-star voyage across the coast of one of the world heritage sites - Ha Long Bay, Vietnam.

Paradise Delight - The first 5-star dining cruise offers the visual spectacle show in Halong bay, Vietnam
Stretching a full 80 meters, Paradise Delight is one of the largest dining cruises on the UNESCO heritage site of Halong Bay, with a capacity of 360 guests. The cruise boasts a sophisticated European interior with infinity-arched glass windows encompassing two restaurants, offering unparalleled views. 

El Loto restaurant on the main deck offers a veritable smorgasbord of buffet dining, while El Jazmin on the upper deck treats guests to meticulously refined set menus in an intimate space. Besides over 100 Eurasian delicacies, including fresh seafood, plucked directly from the bay and a wide range of premium wines, guests can enjoy a French canape party with champagne. 

Guests can relax in gentle sea breezes while savouring fine wine at the Rosa Terrace or on the sundeck. With the one and only Kids' Club on the bay, children can also enjoy their favourite dishes whilst making new friends in a safe and enthralling environment.

Guests can sit back and revel in a pioneering Vietnamese visual spectacle show on the Halong dining cruise. Through a combination of music, lights, lasers and dance, the show recalls the legends of Halong Bay's origins, culminating in the myth of the descending dragon, depicting the endless beauty of the landscape and floating village life.

Alternatively, live music performed on the upper deck by our in-house Filipino band promises to end the evening on a soulful note.

Paradise Delight embarks on daily cruises from 10:00 - 14:00 and 18:00 - 22:00. The 4-hour trip costs $66++ per pax and the combo of two days and one night on Paradise Delight cruise & Paradise Suites hotel costs $92++ per person.

About Paradise Vietnam Group

Paradise Vietnam Group possesses the largest and most luxurious cruises and hotels in Halong Bay and Lan Ha Bay, notably the Paradise Elegance, Paradise Peak, Paradise Sails, Paradise Grand (Lan Ha Bay), and the boutique hotel Paradise Suites hotel in Tuan Chau island.

Hotline: (+84) 98 656 75 45 (Viber, Whatsapp, Zalo)

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://paradisevietnam.com/ 

