Paradox Conversational Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Now Available Through Workday, Helping Organizations Hire Frontline Workers Faster

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for managing people , money , and agents , today announced that Paradox Conversational ATS is now available through Workday. Built for organizations that hire at scale, the solution replaces logins, long forms, and manual steps with a simple, conversational experience, helping organizations hire frontline workers faster and with far less effort.

For frontline industries like retail, hospitality, and manufacturing, the vast majority of hiring volume often revolves around frontline roles. Traditional hiring workflows can often create unintended barriers for busy frontline talent. Paradox Conversational ATS removes that friction by allowing candidates to search for jobs, apply, interview, and onboard through short text-based conversations – often completing the entire process in just a few days.

This new offering builds on Workday's growing portfolio of AI solutions following its acquisition of Paradox and the launch of the Workday Paradox Candidate Experience Agent .

"Frontline hiring breaks down when the process is slow, complex, and doesn't meet workers on their own terms," said Aashna Kircher, group general manager for the office of the CHRO, Workday. "Paradox Conversational ATS removes that friction by helping to streamline up to 90% of hiring tasks and letting candidates apply in minutes via their phone, helping customers hire faster and collectively save millions of hours of manual work each year."

Proven Results for High-Volume Hiring

Paradox Conversational ATS is already helping retail organizations including 7-Eleven, Inc., Ace Hardware, and Valvoline hire faster while improving the candidate experience. Customers using Paradox Conversational ATS experience:

More applications in less time: Candidates apply through a two-minute chat or text, leading to a 72% average application completion rate.

Candidates apply through a two-minute chat or text, leading to a 72% average application completion rate. Less admin work : Conversational AI helps handle screening and scheduling directly with candidates, slashing manual workload from hours to minutes.

Quicker hiring: Organizations can cut the time it takes to hire, with Paradox customers currently seeing an average time-to-hire of three and a half days.

Organizations can cut the time it takes to hire, with Paradox customers currently seeing an average time-to-hire of three and a half days. Better onboarding: Once a candidate is hired, offers and onboarding documents are automatically delivered by text, resulting in a 95% candidate satisfaction rating in 2025.

One Platform for Organizations That Rely on Frontline Workers

Workday delivers a single platform for organizations that rely on frontline workers, supporting them before and after they are hired. Paradox Conversational ATS streamlines high-volume hiring, while Workday Frontline Agent will help managers and workers handle time, absence, and scheduling changes through simple text messages – cutting the time spent managing these tasks by up to 90% for early adopter customers.

Together, Paradox Conversational ATS and Workday Frontline Agent will give frontline industries an end-to-end workforce management solution that reduces manual work, adapts quickly to change, and delivers a simpler experience for both workers and managers.

Availability

Paradox Conversational ATS is now available through Workday. Workday Frontline Agent will be available in Spring 2026.

Workday at NRF 2026

Workday will showcase its workforce management innovations — including Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) , Workday Scheduling and Labor Optimization , Workday Time Tracking , Workday VNDLY, and more, as well as its Paradox solutions, Frontline Agent, Payroll Agent, Financial Audit Agent, Deployment Agent, and more — at the National Retail Federation's Big Show 2026. Attendees can meet Workday experts and explore live demonstrations at Workday booth #5057.

