Workday Announces Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Total Revenues of $2.532 Billion, Up 14.5% Year-Over-Year

Subscription Revenues of $2.360 Billion, Up 15.7% Year-Over-Year

Fiscal Year 2026 Total Revenues of $9.552 Billion, Up 13.1% Year-Over-Year

Subscription Revenues of $8.833 Billion, Up 14.5% Year-Over-Year

Operating Cash Flows of $2.939 Billion, Up 19.4% Year-Over-Year

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for managing people , money , and agents , today announced results for the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2026.

Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter Results

Total revenues were $2.532 billion, an increase of 14.5% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Subscription revenues were $2.360 billion, an increase of 15.7% from the same period last year.

Operating income was $174 million, or 6.9% of revenues, compared to an operating income of $75 million, or 3.4% of revenues, in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter was $774 million, or 30.6% of revenues, compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $584 million, or 26.4% of revenues, in the same period last year. 1

Diluted net income per share was $0.55, compared to diluted net income per share of $0.35 in the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $2.47, compared to non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $1.92 in the same period last year.1

Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Total revenues were $9.552 billion, an increase of 13.1% from fiscal 2025. Subscription revenues were $8.833 billion, an increase of 14.5% from the prior year.

Operating income was $721 million, or 7.5% of revenues, compared to an operating income of $415 million, or 4.9% of revenues, in fiscal 2025. Operating income in fiscal 2026 was impacted by restructuring expenses of $303 million, compared to restructuring expenses of $84 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $2.824 billion, or 29.6% of revenues, compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $2.186 billion, or 25.9% of revenues, in the prior year. 1

Diluted net income per share was $2.59, compared to diluted net income per share of $1.95 in fiscal 2025. Diluted net income per share in fiscal 2026 was impacted by restructuring expenses of $303 million, compared to restructuring expenses of $84 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $9.23, compared to non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $7.30 in the same period last year. 1

12-month subscription revenue backlog was $8.833 billion, up 15.8% from the same period last year. Total subscription revenue backlog was $28.101 billion, increasing 12.2% year-over-year. 12-month subscription revenue backlog and total subscription revenue backlog include the impact from the acquisitions of Paradox and Sana, which closed in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2026, respectively.

Operating cash flows were $2.939 billion, an increase of 19.4% from fiscal 2025. Free cash flows were $2.777 billion, an increase of 26.7% from the prior year. 1

Workday repurchased approximately 12.8 million shares of Class A common stock for $2.9 billion as part of its share repurchase programs.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $5.443 billion as of January 31, 2026.

1 See the section titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the accompanying financial tables for further details.

Comments on the News

"We built Workday to bring innovation back to the worlds of HR and finance, and AI gives us the chance to do it all again," said Aneel Bhusri, co-founder, CEO and chair, Workday. "We operate at the heart of the global enterprise, where trust and accuracy matter most. That gives Workday a unique opportunity to bring AI directly into the HR and finance workflows our customers rely on every day and to deliver real, measurable value."

"Our fourth quarter results reflect the deep trust customers place in Workday to manage their most critical assets," said Zane Rowe, CFO, Workday. "We expect fiscal 2027 subscription revenues of approximately $9.925 billion to $9.950 billion, representing 12% to 13% growth, and we expect fiscal 2027 non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 30.0%. We are prioritizing investment in our agentic AI roadmap to capture a larger market opportunity."

Recent Business Highlights

1 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software, Regina Crowder, Sid Sahoo, Mike Lashinsky, 1 December 2025

Financial Outlook

Workday is providing guidance for the fiscal 2027 first quarter ending April 30, 2026 as follows:

Subscription revenues of $2.335 billion, representing growth of 13%

Non-GAAP operating margin of 30.5%1

Workday is providing guidance for the fiscal 2027 full year ending January 31, 2027 as follows:

Subscription revenues of $9.925 billion to $9.950 billion, representing growth of 12% to 13%

Non-GAAP operating margin of 30.0%1

1 The Company has not provided a reconciliation of its forward outlook for non-GAAP operating margin with its forward-looking GAAP operating margin in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. The Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount and timing of adjustments that are used to calculate this non-GAAP financial measure, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects, acquisition-related costs, and restructuring costs.

Earnings Call Details

Workday plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed via webcast . The webcast will be available live, and a replay will be available following completion of the live broadcast for approximately 90 days.

Workday uses the Workday Blog as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Workday

Workday is the enterprise AI platform for managing people , money , and agents . Workday unifies HR and Finance on one intelligent platform with AI at the core to empower people at every level with the clarity, confidence, and insights they need to adapt quickly, make better decisions, and deliver outcomes that matter. Workday is used by more than 11,500 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 65% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

© 2026 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are trademarks of Workday, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's first quarter and full year fiscal 2027 subscription revenues and non-GAAP operating margin, growth, innovation, opportunity, and investments. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to: (i) breaches in our security measures or those of our third-party providers, unauthorized access to our customers' or other users' personal data, or disruptions in our data center or computing infrastructure operations; (ii) service outages, delays in the deployment of our applications, and the failure of our applications to perform properly; (iii) competitive factors, including pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors and new applications, advancements in technology, and marketing initiatives by our competitors; (iv) privacy concerns and evolving domestic or foreign laws and regulations; (v) any loss of key employees or the inability to attract, train, and retain highly skilled employees; (vi) our reliance on our network of partners to drive additional growth of our revenues; (vii) the regulatory, economic, and political risks associated with our domestic and international operations; (viii) our ability to realize the expected business or financial benefits of any acquisitions of or investments in companies; (ix) adoption of our applications and services by customers and individuals, including any new features, enhancements, and modifications, as well as our customers' and users' satisfaction with the deployment, training, and support services they receive; (x) the regulatory risks related to new and evolving technologies such as AI and our ability to realize a return on our development efforts; (xi) delays or reductions in information technology spending; (xii) adverse litigation results; (xiii) changes in sales, which may not be immediately reflected in our results due to our subscription model; and (xiv) the impact of continuing global economic and geopolitical volatility on our business, as well as on our customers, prospects, partners, and service providers. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Workday's results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

Workday, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions) (unaudited)



As of January 31,

2026

2025 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,501

$ 1,543 Marketable securities 3,942

6,474 Trade and other receivables, net 2,332

1,950 Deferred costs 306

267 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 348

311 Total current assets 8,429

10,545 Property and equipment, net 1,093

1,239 Operating lease right-of-use assets 719

336 Deferred costs, noncurrent 634

561 Acquisition-related intangible assets, net 681

361 Deferred tax assets 829

1,039 Goodwill 5,229

3,478 Other assets 460

418 Total assets $ 18,074

$ 17,977 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 142

$ 108 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 454

296 Accrued compensation 642

578 Unearned revenue 5,010

4,467 Operating lease liabilities 130

99 Total current liabilities 6,378

5,548 Debt, noncurrent 2,987

2,984 Unearned revenue, noncurrent 71

80 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 704

279 Other liabilities 129

52 Total liabilities 10,269

8,943 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 0

0 Additional paid-in capital 12,673

11,463 Treasury stock (4,220)

(1,308) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (136)

84 Accumulated deficit (512)

(1,205) Total stockholders' equity 7,805

9,034 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,074

$ 17,977

Workday, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues:













Subscription services $ 2,360

$ 2,040

$ 8,833

$ 7,718 Professional services 172

171

719

728 Total revenues 2,532

2,211

9,552

8,446 Costs and expenses (1):













Costs of subscription services 416

343

1,531

1,266 Costs of professional services 195

197

790

803 Product development 691

673

2,679

2,626 Sales and marketing 675

629

2,616

2,432 General and administrative 251

219

912

820 Restructuring 130

75

303

84 Total costs and expenses 2,358

2,136

8,831

8,031 Operating income 174

75

721

415 Other income, net 90

45

288

223 Income before provision for income taxes 264

120

1,009

638 Provision for income taxes 119

26

316

112 Net income $ 145

$ 94

$ 693

$ 526 Net income per share, basic $ 0.56

$ 0.35

$ 2.61

$ 1.98 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.55

$ 0.35

$ 2.59

$ 1.95 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per

share, basic 261,273

265,837

265,097

265,257 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per

share, diluted 263,411

270,007

268,117

269,205









(1) Costs and expenses include share-based compensation expense as follows:



















Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Costs of subscription services $ 37

$ 37

$ 156

$ 145 Costs of professional services 26

28

111

114 Product development 175

173

690

670 Sales and marketing 83

83

344

310 General and administrative 64

68

269

272 Restructuring 14

8

56

8 Total share-based compensation expense $ 399

$ 397

$ 1,626

$ 1,519

Workday, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 145

$ 94

$ 693

$ 526 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided

by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 97

91

347

326 Share-based compensation expense 399

397

1,626

1,519 Amortization of deferred costs 77

66

292

251 Non-cash lease expense 32

26

116

103 Net (gains) losses on investments (63)

10

(87)

16 Accretion of discounts on marketable debt securities,

net (9)

(23)

(61)

(113) Deferred income taxes 73

(4)

218

33 Asset impairments 78

11

117

19 Other (5)

4

7

(1) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business

combinations:













Trade and other receivables, net (570)

(550)

(360)

(313) Deferred costs (158)

(160)

(404)

(337) Prepaid expenses and other assets (57)

(8)

(14)

50 Accounts payable 13

28

6

25 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 98

95

(26)

(41) Unearned revenue 1,128

1,036

469

398 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,278

1,113

2,939

2,461 Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of marketable securities (270)

(1,652)

(2,721)

(4,786) Maturities of marketable securities 277

866

2,339

3,846 Sales of marketable securities 284

158

2,937

273 Capital expenditures (60)

(87)

(162)

(269) Business combinations, net of cash acquired (1,106)

0

(2,079)

(825) Purchases of other intangible assets 0

0

0

(3) Purchases of non-marketable equity and other investments (4)

(12)

(21)

(22) Sales of non-marketable equity and other investments 14

0

19

5 Other 21

0

21

0 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (844)

(727)

333

(1,781) Cash flows from financing activities:













Repurchases of common stock (1,504)

(102)

(2,895)

(700) Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee

equity plans 81

80

192

186 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (121)

(132)

(616)

(636) Net cash used in financing activities (1,544)

(154)

(3,319)

(1,150) Effect of exchange rate changes 1

(1)

2

0 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and

restricted cash (1,109)

231

(45)

(470) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the

beginning of period 2,618

1,323

1,554

2,024 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end

of period $ 1,509

$ 1,554

$ 1,509

$ 1,554

Workday, Inc.

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data

Reconciliations of Workday's GAAP to non-GAAP operating results are included in the following tables (in millions, except

number of shares which are reflected in thousands, percentages, and per share data). See the section titled "About Non-GAAP

Financial Measures" below for further details.



Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Non-GAAP operating income













Operating income $ 174

$ 75

$ 721

$ 415 Share-based compensation expense (1) 385

389

1,570

1,511 Employer payroll tax-related items on employee

stock transactions 16

19

62

76 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 39

22

106

79 Acquisition-related costs 30

4

62

21 Restructuring costs 130

75

303

84 Non-GAAP operating income $ 774

$ 584

$ 2,824

$ 2,186















Non-GAAP operating margin (2)













Operating margin 6.9 %

3.4 %

7.5 %

4.9 % Share-based compensation expense (1) 15.2 %

17.6 %

16.4 %

17.9 % Employer payroll tax-related items on employee

stock transactions 0.6 %

0.8 %

0.7 %

0.9 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1.6 %

1.0 %

1.1 %

0.9 % Acquisition-related costs 1.2 %

0.2 %

0.6 %

0.2 % Restructuring costs 5.1 %

3.4 %

3.3 %

1.1 % Non-GAAP operating margin 30.6 %

26.4 %

29.6 %

25.9 %















Non-GAAP diluted net income per share (2)(3)













Diluted net income per share $ 0.55

$ 0.35

$ 2.59

$ 1.95 Share-based compensation expense (1) 1.46

1.44

5.85

5.61 Employer payroll tax-related items on employee

stock transactions 0.06

0.07

0.23

0.28 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.15

0.08

0.40

0.29 Acquisition-related costs 0.11

0.02

0.23

0.08 Restructuring costs 0.50

0.28

1.13

0.31 Net (gains) losses on strategic investments (0.23)

0.04

(0.22)

0.07 Income tax effects (0.13)

(0.36)

(0.98)

(1.29) Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 2.47

$ 1.92

$ 9.23

$ 7.30





(1) Share-based compensation expense in the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation tables above excludes share-based compensation

associated with restructuring activities of $14 million and $8 million for the three months ended January 31, 2026, and 2025,

respectively, and $56 million and $8 million for fiscal 2026 and 2025, respectively. These expenses are included in Restructuring costs. (2) Operating margin and diluted net income per share are calculated using unrounded data. (3) Weighted-average shares used to calculate GAAP and non-GAAP diluted net income per share were 263,411 and 270,007

for the three months ended January 31, 2026, and 2025, respectively, and 268,117 and 269,205 for fiscal 2026 and 2025, respectively.



Reconciliation of Workday's GAAP cash flows from operating activities to non-GAAP free cash flow is as follows (in millions). See the

section titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for further details.



Three Months Ended January 31,

Year Ended January 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,278

$ 1,113

$ 2,939

$ 2,461 Less: Capital expenditures (60)

(87)

(162)

(269) Free cash flows $ 1,218

$ 1,026

$ 2,777

$ 2,192

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding Workday's results, the following non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed: non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP diluted net income per share, and free cash flows. Workday has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin differ from GAAP in that they exclude share-based compensation expense, employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, and restructuring costs. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share differs from GAAP in that it excludes share-based compensation expense, employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring costs, gains and losses on strategic investments, and income tax effects. Free cash flows differ from GAAP cash flows from operating activities in that it treats capital expenditures as a reduction to cash flows.

Workday's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate Workday's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Workday's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in Workday's business. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Workday's operating results and prospects in the same manner as management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.

Management believes excluding the following items from the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations is useful to investors and others in assessing Workday's operating performance due to the following factors:

Share-based compensation expense. Share-based compensation primarily consists of non-cash expenses for employee restricted stock units and our employee stock purchase plan. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of our employees and executives, this expense is determined using a number of factors, including our stock price, volatility, and forfeiture rates, that are beyond our control and generally unrelated to operational decisions and performance in any particular period. Further, share-based compensation expense is not reflective of the value ultimately received by the grant recipients.

Share-based compensation primarily consists of non-cash expenses for employee restricted stock units and our employee stock purchase plan. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of our employees and executives, this expense is determined using a number of factors, including our stock price, volatility, and forfeiture rates, that are beyond our control and generally unrelated to operational decisions and performance in any particular period. Further, share-based compensation expense is not reflective of the value ultimately received by the grant recipients. Employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions . We exclude the employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions in order to show the full effect that excluding share-based compensation expense has on our operating results. Similar to share-based compensation expense, this tax expense is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of our business.

. We exclude the employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions in order to show the full effect that excluding share-based compensation expense has on our operating results. Similar to share-based compensation expense, this tax expense is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of our business. Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets . For business combinations, we generally allocate a portion of the purchase price to intangible assets. The amount of the allocation is based on estimates and assumptions made by management and is subject to amortization. The amount of purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of the related amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition and thus we do not believe this activity is reflective of our ongoing operations. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets from these non-GAAP financial measures, we believe that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

. For business combinations, we generally allocate a portion of the purchase price to intangible assets. The amount of the allocation is based on estimates and assumptions made by management and is subject to amortization. The amount of purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of the related amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition and thus we do not believe this activity is reflective of our ongoing operations. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets from these non-GAAP financial measures, we believe that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Acquisition-related costs. Acquisition-related costs include direct transaction costs, such as due diligence and advisory fees, and certain compensation and integration-related expenses. We exclude the effects of acquisition-related costs as we believe these transaction-specific expenses are inconsistent in amount and frequency and do not correlate to the operation of our business.

Acquisition-related costs include direct transaction costs, such as due diligence and advisory fees, and certain compensation and integration-related expenses. We exclude the effects of acquisition-related costs as we believe these transaction-specific expenses are inconsistent in amount and frequency and do not correlate to the operation of our business. Restructuring costs. Restructuring costs are associated with a formal restructuring plan and are primarily related to workforce reductions, the closure of facilities, and other exit and disposal activities. We exclude these expenses because they are not reflective of ongoing business and operating results.

Restructuring costs are associated with a formal restructuring plan and are primarily related to workforce reductions, the closure of facilities, and other exit and disposal activities. We exclude these expenses because they are not reflective of ongoing business and operating results. Gains and losses on strategic investments. Our strategic investments include investments in early stage companies that are valuable to Workday customers and complementary to Workday products. Gains and losses on strategic investments may result from observable price adjustments and impairment charges on non-marketable equity securities, ongoing mark-to-market adjustments on marketable equity securities, and the sale of equity investments. We do not rely on these securities to fund our ongoing operations and therefore we do not consider the gains and losses on these strategic investments to be reflective of our ongoing operations.

Our strategic investments include investments in early stage companies that are valuable to Workday customers and complementary to Workday products. Gains and losses on strategic investments may result from observable price adjustments and impairment charges on non-marketable equity securities, ongoing mark-to-market adjustments on marketable equity securities, and the sale of equity investments. We do not rely on these securities to fund our ongoing operations and therefore we do not consider the gains and losses on these strategic investments to be reflective of our ongoing operations. Income tax effects. We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. In projecting this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, we utilize a three year financial projection that excludes the direct impact of the items excluded from GAAP income in calculating our non-GAAP income. The projected rate considers other factors such as our current operating structure, existing tax positions in various jurisdictions, and key legislation in major jurisdictions where we operate. For fiscal 2027 and 2026, we determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 19%, which reflects currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions. We will periodically re-evaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events, relevant tax law changes, material changes in the forecasted geographic earnings mix, and any significant acquisitions.

Additionally, with regards to free cash flows, Workday's management believes that reducing cash provided by operating activities by capital expenditures is meaningful to investors and others because it provides an enhanced view of cash flow generation from the ongoing operations of our business, and it balances operating results, cash management, and capital efficiency.

The use of these non-GAAP measures have certain limitations as they do not reflect all items of expense or cash that affect Workday's operations. Workday compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Management encourages investors and others to review Workday's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. The Gartner content described herein (the "Gartner Content") represents research opinion or viewpoints published, as part of a syndicated subscription service, by Gartner, Inc. ("Gartner"), and is not a representation of fact. Gartner Content speaks as of its original publication date (and not as of the date of this press release), and the opinions expressed in the Gartner Content are subject to change without notice.

