Paragon Announces Glenn Wells as COO

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Space Development Corporation® (Paragon) is pleased to announce Glenn A. Wells as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Wells will report to Paragon's President & CEO and Co-Founder, Grant Anderson.

As COO, Wells will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of Paragon, establishing plans and strategy to guide Paragon towards specific business goals, and executing the vision of the company's leadership. Glenn Wells comes to Paragon with a significant level of industry experience and corporate background that will be leveraged toward his new role as Paragon's COO.

"Not only does Glenn come to Paragon with deep background knowledge and expertise in the aerospace and defense industry, but he is the right person for our company at a time when existing and emerging commercial, government and international customers are seeing real and robust need for what Paragon designs and produces," said Grant Anderson. "With recent world events, the rapid advancements in technology and space, and the growing needs to support our country's national defense, it will be companies like Paragon that will drive innovation, set new standards, and positively contribute to the enhancement of our national industrial and technological base. With Glenn Wells now onboard, we'll have the right COO to help capitalize on important opportunities before us and to lead the way. On behalf of our company, I am proud to welcome Glenn to Paragon."

Glenn brings several decades' worth of experience, established over thirty years working in several leading aerospace and defense companies, to Paragon. Wells' lengthy career includes roles as Vice President and General Manager at Sun Country Industries, General Manager at Celestica Inc. in Tucson, Arizona, Sr. Vice President & General Manager of Composite Engineering (Military & Defense products), as well as Vice President of Operations for Cubic Defense Systems (Military, Defense & commercial products). Prior to those positions, Glenn spent a decade at Rockwell International. Wells holds a Bachelor's degree from California State University Northridge, a Master's in Business Administration degree from Pepperdine University, and multiple other business certifications.

"I cannot express how honored and excited I am to join Paragon. It is a company that is on the cutting edge of technological design and engineering, vital to supporting our nation's space and defense requirements, and driven by a team of outstanding people who are here for all of the right reasons. I look forward to contributing to Paragon's success immediately," said Glenn Wells.

Paragon has been a pioneer on the forefront of systems designed for extreme environments in sea, land, air, and space for 30 years. Paragon has a successful history of providing design, analysis and/or hardware on every human space program of record since 1999. Since then, Paragon has grown in personnel, design, analysis, manufacturing, and operational capabilities to support the most current and forward-leaning civil and commercial space programs.

