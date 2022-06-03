Paragon Announces NASA xEVAS $3.5B Award as Part of Axiom Team

TUCSON, Ariz., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Space Development Corporation (Paragon) is proud to announce that it is part of the Axiom Space team which was awarded NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Activity (xEVAS) services contract, one of two companies to win the award with a potential total value of $3.5 billion across the life of the program. The 10-year contract is to develop the next generation spacesuit which may be used for Artemis missions to the Moon and the International Space Station. The spacesuits developed as part of this program will allow humans to explore the lunar surface, provide new spacewalk capabilities outside the ISS, and will be critical to establishing a long-term presence at the Moon and eventually to explore Mars.

Paragon's multi-decade experience in designing and developing life support and thermal control systems for extreme environments, as well as its recent acquisition of Final Frontier Design – a leading supplier of spacesuits – make it a strong team member for Axiom. Additionally, Paragon's Portable Life Support Systems (PLSS) experience in design, integration, and operation on such programs as the StratEx Mission (which set three world-records) and the NASA Constellation Spacesuit System (CSSS) with Oceaneering – will be vital to the program.

"With the new capabilities we have acquired – and over a quarter-century of knowledge, design expertise, and operational experience – we at Paragon are highly confident that our contributions to the Axiom team and to NASA on this program will produce the most outstanding spacesuit for NASA" said Grant Anderson, Paragon's President and CEO. "This further demonstrates that Paragon is a major partner in the Moon/Mars expeditions on the horizon for the US space program. We couldn't be more proud of the tremendous accomplishment this announcement represents," added Ron Sable, Paragon's Chairman of the Board.

Paragon is currently expanding its design and production facilities and capabilities in Houston, Texas this program in the years ahead.

"To equip a new era of space explorers requires a high-caliber team, that is why we at Axiom Space are excited to work with Paragon to build the next generation of spacesuit that will enable the success of astronauts at the space station, the Moon and beyond," said Mark Greeley, Axiom xEVAS Program Manager. "The xEVAS spacesuits contract not only makes inspiring human spaceflight endeavors possible with added capabilities, it expands opportunities for the commercial space industry to grow and achieve greater accomplishments for more of humanity."

This new NASA contract enables Axiom Space, who is currently building the world's first commercial space station, to work with its partners to build next generation astronaut spacesuits that serve the company's commercial customers, private astroanuts, and future space station goals while meeting NASA's ISS and Artemis lunar exploration needs.

Paragon has been a trusted leader in supporting mission critical operations for space, military, and commercial customers around the world for over 29 years.

