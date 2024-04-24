Paragon Announces RNASA Stellar Award Nominations

TUCSON, Ariz., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Space Development Corporation (Paragon) is proud to announce that it has received two RNASA Stellar Award nominations: Early Career - Jonathan Anthony and in the Teams category: the Paragon Habitat and Logistics Outpost (HALO) Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Team. The Stellar Awards are intended to recognize outstanding individuals and teams whose recent accomplishments hold great promise for furthering our future successes in space. Winners will be announced at the Spring Gala on April 26, 2024 in Houston, TX.

"The strength of our company resides in the technical excellence and the passion each individual brings to work every day, and I am extremely proud of Jonathan, Ron Wright, and the rest of the HALO ECLSS team for their outstanding efforts," said Grant Anderson, Paragon's President and CEO. "These nominations recognize their hard work and dedication to make manned missions back to the Moon and beyond a reality."

Early Career Nomination

Jonathan Anthony is currently the Deputy Chief Engineer for the HALO ECLSS program at Paragon. In this role, Jonathan demonstrated outstanding initiative and commitment to the advancement of the Artemis program, crew safety, and success of the HALO ECLSS program by developing a physical model to perform first-principles transient performance assessments of the HALO ECLSS to inform the ECLSS team about system capabilities, as well as to tune and test an ECLSS control algorithm. A flow network with integrated pressure balance solvers was designed to provide physics-based estimates of flow splits through the multiple parallel paths within the ARS, humidity removal capability, and heat rejection capability. Implementing this model has significantly quickened Paragon's effective design iteration time from 2+ weeks down to less than 24 hours by automating and parallelizing the execution and analysis of multiple performance models across its entire operating envelope. The method can also be used for vehicle-level simulation of spacecraft and space stations to accelerate hardware and software development and mitigate risk early in program execution.

Team Nomination

The Paragon HALO ECLSS team, led by Program Manager Ron Wright, is working to provide life support capabilities to the central habitable element of the Artemis program's Gateway station, whose radiation environment and 15-year operational life posed unprecedented challenges. The team applied decades worth of human spaceflight development experience and leveraged key expertise, knowledge, and innovations to successfully design the HALO module ECLSS. Paragon is under contract with Northrop Grumman to provide the HALO ECLSS including the Air Revitalization System, the Air Management System, and the Ventilation System. This life support system is optimized to meet the specific mission requirements established by NASA and Northrop Grumman efficiently, safely, and affordably which creates a massive opportunity for sustainable resource utilization in future crewed spaceflight initiatives, getting humanity one step closer to Mars.

Paragon has been a trusted leader in supporting mission critical operations for space, military, and commercial customers around the world for over 31 years.

