Paragon Energy Solutions Acquires Intellectual Property of Pentas Controls

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 1, 2023 -- Paragon Energy Solutions, a leading supplier of safety-related products and components for the nuclear industry, has acquired the intellectual property of Pentas Controls, a company that has supplied safety- and non-safety-related printed circuit board replacements and repair services to the nuclear industry for over twenty years.

Doug VanTassell, President and CEO of Paragon, shared, "Paragon continues to look for solutions that address the nuclear industry's challenges. Pentas Controls is an example of a company that was planning to cease operations and exit the industry. Paragon was in a unique position to purchase the intellectual property of Pentas to ensure that these critical services continue."

This agreement follows on the heels of the announcement that Paragon has entered into a perpetual license agreement for Thermo Fisher Scientific's Gamma Metrics Neutron Flux Monitoring product line.

VanTassell explained, "To support the operating fleet and the next generation of Advanced Reactors, Paragon must ensure critical nuclear product lines do not become obsolete. Paragon will continue to seek strategic acquisitions of nuclear-based companies while growing our I&C Repair, Reverse Engineering, and Digital Upgrades business with our legacy Dedication / Qualification and PeAks Supply Chain programs."

For more than 30 years, Paragon has provided an unmatched level of commitment to tackling the nuclear industry's most difficult challenges. Dedicated to quality, safety, reliability, and carbon-free energy, the company delivers premium products to nuclear energy facilities with proven reductions in direct costs, parts inventory, improved process efficiency, and obsolescence solutions. www.paragones.com or (865) 966-5330. Follow Paragon on YouTube, LinkedIn or Twitter.

