Paragon Enters Strategic Agreement with IMI

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Energy Solutions, a leading supplier of safety-related products and components for the nuclear industry, has entered into a strategic agreement with IMI, a global leader in flow control solutions and valves.

Paragon is now the exclusive North American representative of IMI Process Automation's valves and other related equipment to the nuclear industry. IMI Process Automation has more than 60 years of experience in nuclear power valves and provides invaluable expertise to prevent and address issues related to legacy valves in nuclear power plants and design new valves for the next generation of reactors.

Doug VanTassell, President and CEO of Paragon, shared, "Paragon is very pleased to enter into this agreement with IMI Process Automation, as their team understands the critical importance of ensuring the reliability and safety of flow control systems. Like Paragon, IMI has focused on innovation to develop technologies to extend the life of the current operating fleet, support Power Uprates, and bring next-generation nuclear power stations to market."

Kevin McKown, IMI Process Automation Regional President - Americas, shared, "We are pleased to expand the reach of our products across the US, Canada, and North America through this relationship with Paragon. Our cutting-edge solutions were designed to optimize performance, enhance safety, and improve the efficiency of nuclear plants. And by addressing legacy valve challenges and advancing nuclear power technologies, we contribute to a sustainable future for all, ensuring energy security and reducing greenhouse gas emissions."

Paragon is recognized as an industry-leading supplier of difficult-to-obtain equipment for the nuclear industry, including valve positioners and other specialty systems such as Digital I&C, Neutron Monitoring, and HVAC equipment.

About Paragon

For more than 30 years, Paragon has provided an unmatched level of commitment to tackling the nuclear industry's most difficult challenges. Dedicated to quality, safety, reliability, and carbon-free energy, the company delivers premium products to nuclear energy facilities with proven reductions in direct costs, parts inventory, improved process efficiency, and obsolescence solutions. www.paragones.com or (817) 284-0077. Follow Paragon on YouTube, LinkedIn or Twitter.

About IMI

IMI plc, the specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services highly engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids. Its innovative technologies, built around valves and actuators, enable vital processes to operate safely, cleanly, efficiently, and cost-effectively. The Group works with industrial customers across a range of high-growth sectors, including energy, transportation, and infrastructure, all of which are benefiting from the impact of long-term global trends including climate change, urbanization, resource scarcity, and an aging population. IMI employs over 12,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in more than 20 countries and operates a global service network. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE100. www.imiplc.com/process-automation; LinkedIn.

