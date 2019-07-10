Paragon Space Development Corporation® Wins NASA SBIR Phase II Award for COSMIC

TUCSON, Ariz., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Space Development Corporation (Paragon) is now under contract with NASA to mature its Condensate Separator for Microgravity Conditions (COSMIC) technology. COSMIC is a full flow phase separation device that separates liquid condensate from air with low power draw and low pressure drop in the flow path while supplying the separated condensate at pressure to the Water Processing Assembly (WPA) onboard the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA has been looking for new technologies that will facilitate low mass and highly reliable thermal control systems for exploration vehicles including condensate separators with inlet air/water volume ratios greater than 99:1 and outlet separation efficiency of greater than 95%. COSMIC fills this technology gap which is crucial for human space explorations missions.

The robust, flexible separation approach of COSMIC, where condensation is removed directly from the primary airflow path, provides enhanced reliability and allows for integration into the ISS and lunar vehicle architectures without significant alteration of the systems.

"We are pleased to provide NASA and the space launch community with this unique and innovative technology that will make exploration of deep space safer and more reliable," said Grant Anderson, Paragon President and CEO.

For over 25 years, Paragon has been a trusted leader in providing extreme environment life support and thermal control solutions – including spacecraft life support systems, thermal control radiators, and next generation cooling systems – to support mission critical operations for space, military, and commercial customers around the world. For more information and other news, visit www.paragonsdc.com.

