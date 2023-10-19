PARAGON: THE OVERPRIME INVITES WARRIORS TO CELEBRATE HALLOWEEN WITH SPOOKY IN-GAME CONTENT AND LIMITED-TIME EVENTS

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality games, celebrates the Halloween season for its free-to-play Action MOBA game PARAGON: THE OVERPRIME

The Halloween Agnis of Light celebration will welcome players with the spirit of the spooky late autumn night theme. Players will be able to enjoy all kinds of Halloween themed content on the battlefield, including special background music, T-ons, and jungle monsters.

Nine new Halloween costume skins are now available for Steel (Heroic grade), with rare grades for Murdock, Twin Blast, Grux, Sparrow, Gideon, Khaimera, Ukong and Narbash. These skins are available for a limited time through mid-November. All players who log-in during this period will receive the Narbash's Pumpkin Bash skin.

While players can check out the reward coupon worth 1,000 Renar via official Discord, Players can participate in several new Halloween-themed event modes through October 29:

  • Spooky Season Gameplay Event: Warriors will earn 2,000 Renar by playing 10 matches in Quick Battle, Competitive Modes, or AI Battle. Once the requirements are met, Renar rewards will be provided after the event ends on Oct. 31.
  • Spooky Season Best Screenshot Event: Capture the best screenshot of your Warrior on the Halloween themed map, utilizing Halloween skins and T-ons. The first place winner will receive 300 Kima in-game currency, with the next three runners-up 100 Kima. All participants will receive 1,000 Renar.

PARAGON: THE OVERPRIME is a team-based TPS Action MOBA that anyone can play for free on PC. Players are engaged in 5v5 play while working with teammates to conquer the Prime battlefield. The game celebrates strategic actions and fast-paced battles by two teams aiming to eliminate the opponents' territories. Players can choose from one of the many powerful heroes utilizing their unique skills - Warrior, Support, Ranger, Caster, Tank, and Assassin.

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading developer and publisher of top-grossing mobile games worldwide. Through powerful franchises and collaborations with acclaimed IP holders, Netmarble strives to elevate the gaming experience and entertain audiences globally. As a parent company of Kabam and SpinX Games, and a major shareholder of Jam City and HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Lineage 2: Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, The King of Fighters ALLSTAR, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, and forthcoming PC games like Paragon: The Overprime. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com.

