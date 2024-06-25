Paragon's Trevor Taylor Wins Prestigious Ted Quinn Award

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevor Taylor, Director of Innovation Engineering at Paragon, was awarded the Ted Quinn Early Career Award at the 2024 American Nuclear Society (ANS) Annual Conference.

The award was established by the ANS Human Factors, Instrumentation & Control Division (HFICD) in 2017. It is named after Ted Quinn, Vice President of Licensing at Paragon, who is a recognized leader in nuclear instrumentation and controls and is a past ANS President.

Trevor Taylor, Director of Innovation Engineering at Paragon and winner of the Ted Quinn Early Career Award

The Ted Quinn Early Career Award highlights the importance of young members in the future developments of nuclear instrumentation and controls and human factors research, development, and deployment. This award recognizes an individual for outstanding early-career contributions to nuclear instrumentation and control or human-machine interface technologies.

Taylor was specifically recognized for his contributions to critical digital system upgrades and new designs for high safety-significant systems.

Doug VanTassell, President and CEO of Paragon, shared, "It is such an honor for Trevor to receive this important award. He exemplifies what this recognition means, as he has already worked to make a significant contribution very early in his career. We look forward to more innovative solutions to the challenges faced by the nuclear industry from Trevor and his team in the coming years!"

About Paragon Energy Solutions

For more than 30 years, Paragon has provided an unmatched level of commitment to tackling the nuclear industry's most difficult challenges. Dedicated to quality, safety, reliability, and carbon-free energy, the company delivers premium products to nuclear energy facilities with proven reductions in direct costs, parts inventory, improved process efficiency, and obsolescence solutions. www.paragones.com or (817) 284-0077. Follow Paragon on YouTube, LinkedIn or Twitter.

