Paragould Municipal Utilities Leaps Ahead to XGS-PON with Harmonic

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Paragould Municipal Utilities in Arkansas, has selected Harmonic's industry-leading cOS™ broadband platform for high-speed fiber broadband delivery. Harmonic's cOS virtualized core software and Pier optical line terminal (OLT) shelf will simplify Paragould's migration from GPON to XGS-PON, empowering the delivery of reliable, symmetric multigigabit connectivity to the local community.

"Transitioning to XGS-PON technology will significantly enhance broadband speeds and provide a superior internet experience to our customers," said Matthew McFadden, network services manager at Paragould Municipal Utilities. "Harmonic's cOS virtualized core software and Pier OLT shelf provide us with an economical solution that scales efficiently for fiber service delivery. By supporting best-in-class ONU/ONTs, the Pier OLT shelf allows us to deliver the most advanced in-home internet experience with a third-party WiFi solution."

Paragould will deploy Harmonic's cOS virtualized core software with Harmonic's Pier OLT shelf to improve broadband network speed, maximize capacity and gain much needed flexibility for network evolution. The Pier OLT shelf provides Paragould with an evolutionary pathway to XGS-PON while supporting existing GPON ONU/ONTs. Featuring industry-leading density, the Pier OLT shelf will enable Paragould to increase the serviceable area size for fiber broadband while minimizing building infrastructure requirements, improving cost efficiencies. Additionally, Harmonic's open approach to ONU/ONT selection will enable Paragould Municipal Utilities to break free from vendor lock-in, benefit from competitive ONU/ONT pricing, accelerate fiber service deployment and simplify network evolution.

"We're thrilled to work with Paragould to become one of the first municipalities to offer 10G internet services to its entire customer base, marking a substantial leap from the previous 1 Gigabit speed," said Jeffrey Glahn, senior vice president, global sales, broadband at Harmonic. "Harmonic's Open ONU/ONT strategy underscores our commitment to helping customers like Paragould Municipal Utilities achieve unparalleled flexibility, reduce costs and realize a faster time to market for high-speed fiber services and enterprise-class connectivity services."

Harmonic's market-leading cOS virtualized broadband platform powers next-gen broadband services to more than 28 million homes for service providers worldwide, including leading operators in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. To learn more about Harmonic's cOS platform and portfolio of network edge devices, visit www.harmonicinc.com/broadband.

