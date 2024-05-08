Paraguayan President Peña, Chairman Emeritus Diaz-Balart, Senator Cortez Masto, Congresswoman Malliotakis, Eduardo Arabu to be Honored at CHLI Annual Gala & Leadership Awards

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) will hold its Annual Gala and Leadership Awards on Wednesday, May 15th, at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Washington, D.C. The program will celebrate the success of the U.S. Hispanic community and will bring together an influential audience of elected and appointed officials, civic and corporate leaders, and diplomatic and international leaders to honor individuals who have had a profound impact on our community by empowering our values of family, community, and leadership.



This year's honorees include His Excellency Mr. Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay, who will be awarded the CHLI Founders International Leadership Award. The CHLI Founders International Leadership Award celebrates individuals whose leadership has had an extraordinary, positive global impact.

The Honorable Lincoln Diaz-Balart, Chairman Emeritus of CHLI, will be awarded the CHLI Lifetime Leadership Award. The CHLI Lifetime Leadership Award celebrates extraordinary leaders who have given exceptionally impactful service to the Hispanic community of the United States.

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (NV) and U.S. Representative Nicole Malliotakis (NY), who will be awarded the CHLI Leadership in Public Service Award. The CHLI Leadership in Public Service Award honors public servants for their demonstrated commitment to advancing the Hispanic community's diversity of thought, and who serve as role models for our future leaders.

Finally, Eduardo Arabu, CEO of the National Hispanic Corporate Council and alumnus of the CHLI Class of 2010, will be awarded the CHLI Ambassador Award. CHLI Ambassador Award honors CHLI Alumni who have demonstrated their exceptional dedication and commitment to the CHLI mission.



"CHLI is honored to recognize the extraordinary careers of President Peña, Chairman Emeritus Diaz-Balart, Senator Cortez Masto, Congresswoman Malliotakis, and Eduardo Arabu. They each personify CHLI's reverence for freedom and the extraordinary strength of our values of family, community, and leadership," said the Honorable Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, CHLI Chairwoman.

We thank the Platinum and Gold sponsors of the 19th Annual Gala and Leadership Awards: Capital One, Comcast, Target, Altria, Amazon, Philip Morris International, Verizon, and Wells Fargo.

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Maytee Sanz, Director of Philanthropy and External Affairs, at [email protected] .

ABOUT CHLI:

CHLI is the premier organization founded by Members of Congress and corporate leaders to advance the Hispanic community's economic progress with a focus on social responsibility and global competitiveness. Founded in 2003, CHLI is a 501(c)3 non-profit and non-partisan organization. CHLI is dedicated to fostering a broad awareness of the diversity of thought, heritage, interests, and views of Americans of Hispanic and Portuguese descent. CHLI's purpose is to prepare future leaders through internships, fellowships, scholarships, and leadership conferences.

For more information about CHLI and its programs, please contact Emily Benavides at [email protected]

