Parallel Announces Partnership with Google Cloud for Agentic Web Search on Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel (parallel.ai), the company building search infrastructure for the agentic web, today announced product integration with Google Cloud that brings Parallel's agentic web search to Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform. Parallel is now natively available across the platform: callable in the Gemini Enterprise API, selectable as a grounding source in Studio, and available to subscribe through Google Cloud Marketplace with usage metered on companies' existing Google Cloud invoice. Enterprises can build production-grade agents with web access out of the box, without stitching together search, models, and billing across separate vendors.

Parallel Web Systems and Google Cloud Logos

"AI agents will soon use the web far more than humans ever have, and need search infrastructure purpose-built for how they operate," said Parag Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Parallel. "We built Parallel to provide that infrastructure, and this partnership with Google Cloud brings it natively to where enterprises are building production agents."

"Enterprises want to build AI agents on an open platform with the best tools to deliver real value," said Matt Renner, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Google Cloud. "By adding Parallel as a grounding option on our Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, customers can now use their preferred live-web data stream to make Gemini smarter. This helps them smoothly take agents from prototype to deployment, all within their existing Google Cloud environment."

What is Grounding with Parallel Web Search?

Grounding with Parallel Web Search on Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform is a separate offering that connects Gemini models to public web data provided by Parallel Web Systems' Search API. This service combines Parallel's AI-native web index with Gemini's ability to decompose complex user prompts, distill insights from the most relevant search results, and generate highly accurate answers complete with precise citation annotations. Because Parallel Web Search runs on Google Cloud, enterprises benefit from a streamlined, secure integration directly within their existing cloud environment.

Get started today

Grounding with Parallel Web Search is available today. To get started, subscribe to the Parallel service via Google Cloud Marketplace, accept the Terms of Service, and review pricing. Purchases count towards a company's eligible marketplace benefits, with consolidated billing on their Google Cloud invoice. Developers can learn more in the Grounding with Parallel documentation or visit parallel.ai.

About Parallel

As autonomous agents take on more knowledge work, Parallel Web Systems provides the web infrastructure needed to operate accurately and at scale. Parallel builds search infrastructure purpose-built for AI agents, delivering structured, LLM-optimized results powered by a proprietary web index built specifically for agentic workloads. The company was founded by Parag Agrawal, former CEO and CTO of Twitter, and is backed by leading investors including Sequoia Capital, Khosla Ventures, Index Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Spark Capital, First Round Capital, and others. The company has raised $230 million. Learn more at parallel.ai.

SOURCE Parallel Web Systems