Parallel ENT & Allergy expands by adding Head & Neck Surgery of Kansas City as a supported practice

News provided by

Parallel ENT & Allergy

10 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel ENT & Allergy has continued its national expansion by adding Head & Neck Surgery of Kansas City as a Parallel supported practice. Parallel will provide non-clinical, practice management services to support high-quality patient care. With the addition of Head & Neck Surgery of Kansas City, Parallel is now supporting 70 providers and over 325 employees across 11 locations in five states.

Continue Reading
Head & Neck Surgery of Kansas City logo
Head & Neck Surgery of Kansas City logo

For more than 30 years, Head & Neck Surgery of Kansas City has provided comprehensive surgical and medical ear, nose, and throat (ENT) care including specialized treatment for sinus disorders, voice and swallowing issues, hearing/audiology, tonsillitis, facial plastic surgery and complex head and neck issues. The practice has three locations and a total staff of 34 including six board-certified physicians, two clinical audiologists and a speech pathologist. The physicians of Head & Neck Surgery of Kansas City have hospital privileges at St. Joseph Hospital (Kansas City), St. Luke's South Hospital (Overland Park), Overland Park Medical Center (Lenexa), Children's Mercy Hospital Kansas, and AdventHealth Hospitals.

"We are really excited to have the physicians and staff from Head & Neck Surgery of Kansas City as a part of the growing Parallel team," said Glenn Noble, Parallel's CEO. "For more than three decades the practice has provided excellent ear, nose, throat, and audiology care in the Kansas City area. Now as a part of Parallel, we will continue to expand quality ENT care in Kansas and Missouri."

"Everyone at Kansas City Head & Neck Surgery is thrilled to have the support of Parallel ENT & Allergy for non-clinical practice operations. Parallel has a great culture and a leadership team with deep experience in healthcare and practice growth. With Parallel's shared services, such as revenue cycle management, IT, recruiting, reputation management and other critical business services, we are poised to take our practice to the next level," said Steven Ellis, MD, FACS.

Parallel ENT & Allergy is backed by Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm with deep healthcare experience.

About Parallel ENT & Allergy 

Parallel ENT & Allergy is a physician-centric practice management organization for ENT and allergy practices. Parallel provides strategic, operational, and administrative support, so physicians can spend less time worrying about the business of medicine and more time caring for their patients. To learn more about Parallel ENT & Allergy, or to inquire about becoming a supported practice, visit https://parallelenta.com

About Trinity Hunt Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $1.7 billion of assets under management focused on building leading business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt has earned a reputation for providing the strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to take entrepreneurial services companies to the next level. In 2021 and 2022, Dow Jones recognized Trinity Hunt on the Top Small-Cap Buyout Firms List, a ranking identifying the private equity firms that generated the best performance for their investors by examining comprehensive data on aggregate performance. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.

Press Contact:
Suz Murphy
Parallel ENT & Allergy
[email protected]
630.667.7587

SOURCE Parallel ENT & Allergy

Also from this source

Six physicians from Grand Rapids Ear, Nose & Throat are recognized as Top Doctors by Grand Rapids Magazine for 2023

Six physicians from Grand Rapids Ear, Nose & Throat are recognized as Top Doctors by Grand Rapids Magazine for 2023

Grand Rapids Ear, Nose & Throat, a Parallel ENT & Allergy supported practice, proudly announces the recognition of six practice physicians as "Top...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.