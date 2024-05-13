Paralyzed Veterans of America and Department of Veterans Affairs Announce National Veterans Wheelchair Games Coming to Minneapolis in Summer 2025

Companies urged to support largest annual adaptive sports and rehabilitation event

for U.S. military veterans with disabilities

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America and the Department of Veterans Affairs today announced the 44th Annual National Veterans Wheelchair Games – the largest adaptive sports and rehabilitation event designed exclusively for U.S. military veterans with disabilities – will take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota July 17-22, 2025. The six-day, high-energy event will be comprised of more than 600 athletes, 20+ events, and over 3,000 volunteers from across the world.

National Veterans Wheelchair Games U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

"We are thrilled to be chosen as the host city for the 44th Annual National Veterans Wheelchair Games," said Christy Loy of Meet Minneapolis. "We look forward to welcoming all the athletes, supporters, and partners from around the world as we come together to support our nation's veterans with disabilities."

The National Veterans Wheelchair Games is open to all U.S. veterans with spinal cord injuries, amputations, MS, or other central neurological conditions who require a wheelchair. This event demonstrates the unstoppable character of veterans and seeks to foster wider respect and opportunities for all people with disabilities. Every year, hundreds of American heroes from every branch and era compete in this celebration of sport and camaraderie.

"The Wheelchair Games is so much more than an athletic competition," said U.S. Army Veteran and PVA National President Robert Thomas. "The Wheelchair Games helps veterans develop their core wheelchair skills, build confidence, and re-learn everyday tasks. It also expands their support systems and gives them a sense of community. In short, the Wheelchair Games are everything - impacting virtually every aspect of life."

The Department of Veterans Affairs launched the Wheelchair Games in 1981 with seven events and 77 athletes. PVA joined forces with the VA a short time later, in 1985, to help expand the event's mission and reach. Since then, the Wheelchair Games has flourished, evolving into the world's premier adaptive sports event for veterans.

"While the VA Minneapolis Health Care System is certainly proud to once again host the Wheelchair Games, it is really the whole Twin Cities that will be hosting these Veterans," said Minneapolis VA Health Care System Director Pat Kelly. "In 2005, the Wheelchair Games descended on the Twin Cities and showed that disability is merely a concept but does not define the athleticism and competitive spirit of our Veterans. Twenty years later, we are proud to show this still rings true."

In addition to the sporting events, the Wheelchair Games offer infinite sponsorship opportunities, like an onsite expo, over 20 sporting events, and our Kid's Day program. Additional sponsorship options include our athlete reception, opening and closing ceremonies, and many more.

As preparations for the 44th National Veterans Wheelchair Games kick into high gear, VA and PVA are inviting individuals, businesses, and organizations to join them in making this event a resounding success. Whether through sponsorship opportunities, volunteerism, or participation, there are countless ways to get involved and make a meaningful impact.

To learn more about the Wheelchair Games, how to get involved or become a sponsor, visit WheelchairGames.org.

