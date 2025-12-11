Paralyzed Veterans of America Issues Statement in Response to DOT Amending Its Historic Penalty Against American Airlines

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America Chief Executive Officer Carl Blake released a statement following the Department of Transportation's announcement that it amended its historic penalty against American Airlines for its unsafe and undignified treatment of passengers with disabilities who use mobility devices.

"While we acknowledge the Department of Transportation's decision to redirect its historic fine against American Airlines toward improving wheelchair handling, it remains crucial that airlines proactively invest in the safety of passengers with disabilities. Allowing violations to occur before taking action unnecessarily puts travelers' safety at risk and should be avoided at all costs. We caution the department to ensure that when required equipment is purchased and systems are deployed, personnel are properly trained. Veterans with catastrophic disabilities, like our members, are often injured while boarding and deplaning. They lose their independence if their mobility devices are mishandled, damaged, or destroyed. Airlines must commit to investing in their customers before incidents occur."

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.



As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

Contact: Kristina Packard

[email protected]

(703) 282-8121 cell

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America