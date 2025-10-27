PARALYZED VETERANS OF AMERICA AND ROUSES MARKETS TEAM UP AGAIN TO SUPPORT AMERICA'S HEROES THIS VETERANS DAY

Customers invited to donate $1 at checkout through Nov. 11

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America – the nation's leading nonprofit supporting disabled veterans, their families, and caregivers – is once again partnering with Rouses Markets, a family-owned, Louisiana-based grocer, to honor veterans with an in-store fundraising campaign. The promotion runs Oct. 27 through Nov. 11 across all Rouses Markets locations and supports PVA's mission to ensure disabled veterans receive the benefits they earned, the specialized health care they need, the meaningful careers they want, and more.

Weis Markets logo (PRNewsfoto/Paralyzed Veterans of America)

"When Rouses Markets and its customers rally behind PVA's mission, we're reminded of the power of community," said Carl Blake, CEO of Paralyzed Veterans of America. "Together, we can reach even more veterans along the Gulf Coast, helping them discover new strength, new purpose, and new possibilities."

Throughout the campaign, customers can contribute $1 at checkout. Every dollar directly supports PVA's programs and services that empower veterans to live independent lives after injury or illness.

"This campaign is our way of giving back to the men and women who have given so much in service to our country," said Donny Rouse, CEO of Rouses Markets. "We're proud to stand beside PVA in supporting thousands of veterans living along the Gulf Coast, many of whom are our friends, family members, customers, and even employees."

More than one million customers shop at Rouses Markets' 66 locations across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, where the company employs 7,000 team members.

ABOUT PARALYZED VETERANS OF AMERICA

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

ABOUT ROUSES

Rouses Markets is one of the top private companies and largest employers on the Gulf Coast. Donny Rouse is the third generation to lead the company, which was founded by his grandfather in 1960 with a single store in Houma, Louisiana. The company actively supports local food banks, pantries, charities, festivals, and events throughout the region, consistently earning recognition for its commitment to community service and local engagement. Rouses Markets has been voted Best Supermarket on the Gulf Coast and a Top Workplace. It is the official Supermarket of the New Orleans Saints.

Media Contacts:

For PVA: Oname Thompson

703-864-5980 cell

[email protected]

For Rouses Markets: Marcy Nathan

504-650-6402

[email protected]

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America