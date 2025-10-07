Paralyzed Veterans of America Releases Statement in Response to Washington Post Article on October 6, Depicting Most Veterans as Fraudsters and Cheats

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America Chief Executive Officer Carl Blake releases statement following the Washington Post article entitled "How some veterans exploit $193 billion VA program, due to lax controls," released on October 6, 2025.

"Paralyzed Veterans of America is outraged at the Washington Post's decision to paint most veterans with service-connected disabilities as fraudsters and cheats. Without any context, the authors of this article chose to tell the story that they wanted to tell. Although there are documented cases of veterans defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs, it is a disservice to the sacrifices of the many men and women who have served this nation to suggest that large sums of money are being wasted simply because veterans receive earned benefits for service-connected conditions. Just because the authors disagree with the law does not mean that those veterans have done anything wrong. It is also noteworthy that the Washington Post article did not include comments from any accredited veterans service organizations (VSOs) that represent millions of veterans in their benefits claims.

The Washington Post has apparently decided to take up the fight for what should be considered a 'real' service-connected condition. As a veteran with a real combat-related service-connected condition incurred while serving with the 82nd Airborne, I do not begrudge veterans for seeking benefits and services to which they have earned and are entitled to by law. The sacrifices of service are often not apparent to those who have not borne the battle."

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

