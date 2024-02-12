Paralyzed Veterans of America Announces Award-Winning Country Music Artist Martina McBride as Headline Performer at Igniting Change Gala

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America today announced that award-winning country music artist Martina McBride will headline PVA's Igniting Change Gala on April 12 at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hills, Maryland. McBride will perform an assortment of hit songs spanning her 32-year career during the evening program.

McBride has sold more than 23 million albums in the United States and won countless awards, including the Country Music Association Award for Female Vocalist of the Year award four times and the Academy of Country Music's "Top Female Vocalist" award three times. She is also a 14-time Grammy® Award nominee.

"We are honored to have Martina McBride headline PVA's Igniting Change Gala," said Carl Blake, Chief Executive Officer for Paralyzed Veterans of America. "McBride is a legend in the country music industry, and we look forward to dancing the night away as we celebrate those making a difference in the fight for accessibility."



PVA's Igniting Change Gala will celebrate Women Veterans, influencers, and innovators who work hard to create an inclusive world in the areas of accessibility, employment, and medical care. The star-studded affair will bring together industry, government, and public sectors to honor those leading the fight for disability civil rights. The first honoree to be announced is the Target Corporation, which will receive PVA's 2024 Inclusivity Award. Many more honorees, special guests, and presenters will be unveiled in the days ahead.

The gala is made possible by a variety of generous sponsors and supporters, including Jeffrey M. Carlton Foundation, Penske Automotive Group, Penske Truck Leasing, and TriWest Healthcare Alliance.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America



Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis. As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

About Martina McBride

Multiple Grammy® nominee Martina McBride has sold over 23million albums to date, which includes 20 Top 10 singles and six #1 hits. Martina McBride has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and won three Academy of Country Music for Top Female Vocalist.

Martina has been awarded 14 Gold Records. Nine Platinum honors, three Double Platinum Records, and two Triple Platinum Awards. Martina was awarded the Covenant House Beacon of Hope Award and Music Business Association's prestigious 2015 Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts on behalf of domestic violence.

Martina has released two cookbooks–the first, Around the Table, a full-color illustrated collection of her favorite recipes, hosting tips, practical menu planning advice, and themed décor inspiration. She released her second book, Martina's Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life, in October 2018. Most recently, Martina was honored with the Cliffie Stone Icon Award at the ACM Honors event for her impactful contributions to country music.

When Martina isn't in the studio, she focuses her time on charitable causes dear to her heart through her Team Music Is Love charity initiative. McBride resides in Nashville with her husband, John, and their three daughters. You can keep up with her on Facebook, as well as Twitter and Instagram. For tour dates, please visit her website.

