Paralyzed Veterans of America receives $1.17 million donation from Penske Automotive Group and celebrates 10th year of partnership

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America proudly celebrates a decade-long partnership with long-time supporter Penske Automotive Group, who donated $1.17 million in 2023 to the nonprofit to support paralyzed veterans nationwide. The amount is composed of donations from generous customers and employees of Penske Automotive Group, along with a matching contribution from the company.

"As we commemorate this remarkable milestone, we express our enduring gratitude to Penske Automotive Group for their unwavering dedication and long-time partnership to serve those who have sacrificed for our country," said Robert Thomas, national president of PVA. "Penske Automotive Group's support helps fuel our mission at PVA and enables us to provide critical support and services to veterans with catastrophic injuries and diseases, like MS and ALS. Together, we have forged an indispensable alliance rooted in our shared values of resilience, service, and compassion, making a profound difference in the lives of paralyzed veterans, their families, and caregivers."

Over the last decade, Penske Automotive Group is responsible for nearly $10 million of donations to PVA. This year's donation, raised through Penske Automotive Group's annual Service Matters campaign, will directly benefit veterans nationwide by providing the resources they need to live full and independent lives.

"We are honored to mark our tenth year alongside PVA, making a real difference for veterans facing spinal cord injuries and illnesses," said Robert H. Kurnick, Jr., President of Penske Automotive Group. "We offer our deepest gratitude to our dedicated team and customers who champion PVA's mission and give so generously. Together, we're empowering our heroes."

Please visit PVA.org/PAGServes or contact a Penske Automotive Group dealership to learn more about their Service Matters campaign. To learn more about PVA visit, PVA.org.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE: PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG employs approximately 28,000 people worldwide. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS"), a business that employs over 44,000 people worldwide, manages one of the largest, most comprehensive and modern trucking fleets in North America with over 439,000 trucks, tractors, and trailers under lease, rental, and/or maintenance contracts and provides innovative transportation, supply chain, and technology solutions to its customers. PAG is a member of the S&P Mid Cap 400, Fortune 500, Russell 1000, Russell 3000 indexes, and the S&P Mid Cap 400 Index. For additional information, including the Company's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report highlighting its corporate responsibility strategies, activities, and certain metrics, visit the Company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

Contact: Kristina Packard, PVA

[email protected]

(703) 282-8121 cell

Contact: Tony Pordon, Penske Automotive Group

[email protected]

(248) 648-2540

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America