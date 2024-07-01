Paralyzed Veterans of America Announces Its FY2025 Executive Committee Election Results

U.S. Army Veteran Robert Thomas continues role as national president for second straight year

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America – the nation's premier nonprofit of choice for disabled Veterans, their families, and caregivers – today announced that U.S. Army veteran and Cleveland native Robert Thomas will remain its national president – the organization's highest elected office. Thomas was re-elected to serve a second term by PVA's Board of Directors during the organization's 78th Annual Convention in Minneapolis, MN. Along with PVA's Executive Committee, Thomas will begin his new term on July 1.

President Thomas expressed his gratitude and commitment to PVA's mission stating, "I am honored to continue my role as national president of Paralyzed Veterans of America. Together, with our dedicated Executive Committee, we are steadfast in our commitment to advocating for and empowering veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases, like MS and ALS, across the nation. With one-year as national president now under my belt, I am eager to take what I have learned and started to implement more positive change and impact in the months ahead."

Joining President Thomas on PVA's Executive Committee for FY2025 are eight distinguished veterans who bring a wealth of experience and dedication to their roles:

"We are delighted to announce the re-election of Robert Thomas Jr. and all the incoming members of our Executive Committee," said Carl Blake, CEO of PVA. "Each are incredibly talented and possess a passion for PVA. With their dedication and leadership, PVA will surely continue its mission of supporting and empowering paralyzed veterans across the country."

As part of the election, Marcus Murray was re-elected to the Executive Committee as national secretary thereby replacing Louie Mullins, who is now serving his first term as national vice president. In another PVA first is former national vice president Tammy Jones, who just became PVA's first woman to serve as national senior vice president.

To learn more about President Thomas and PVA's executive committee visit PVA.org/Leadership.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered Veterans Service Organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

