Paralyzed Veterans of America Announces Renowned Sports Journalist Hannah Storm as 2024 Gala Emcee

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America today announced that award-winning sports journalist Hannah Storm will serve as event emcee for PVA's Igniting Change Gala on April 12 at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hills, Maryland.

Storm is a pioneer in the field of sports broadcasting for women and is currently a host on ESPN. In addition to her trailblazing work in sports broadcasting, Storm is an author, producer, director, actor, and advocate for children.

"Hannah Storm is a media icon, and her incredible career is an inspiration to people everywhere," said Carl Blake, Chief Executive Officer for Paralyzed Veterans of America. "Her role as emcee is the perfect addition to our Igniting Change Gala, and we look forward to joining her as we celebrate Women Veterans and other trailblazers in the fight for accessibility for all."

PVA's Igniting Change Gala will celebrate Women Veterans, influencers, and innovators who work hard to create an inclusive world in the areas of accessibility, employment, and medical care. The star-studded affair will feature entertainment by award-winning country music artist Martina McBride and bring together industry, government, and public sectors to honor those leading the fight for disability civil rights. Among the evening's honorees are the Target Corporation, which will receive PVA's 2024 Inclusivity Award, and other special guests.

The gala is made possible by a variety of generous sponsors and supporters, including Jeffrey M. Carlton Foundation, Penske Automotive Group, Penske Truck Leasing, and TriWest Healthcare Alliance.

Companies or individuals who wish to learn more about PVA's Igniting Change Gala, become a sponsor, or purchase a table should contact [email protected] or visit PVA.org/Gala. Media who wish to cover this event should contact PVA's Director of Marketing & Communications, Oname Thompson, at (703) 864-5980 or [email protected]. Specifics on press opportunities will be announced soon. ***PVA photos will be available upon request.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis. As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

About Hannah Storm

Award-winning journalist, producer, and director Hannah Storm is a pioneer in broadcasting, a published author, an advocate for children suffering from debilitating vascular anomalies, and a mother of young women.

Storm's decorated career in sports and news broadcasting includes a variety of roles at ABC, CBS News, NBC Sports, and CNN. Storm joined ESPN in 2008, where she is the co-host of SportsCenter and hosts The Rose Parade, The NY Marathon and The Boston Marathon. In 2008, Storm founded Brainstormin' Productions and has directed, and produced award-winning documentary films and branded content, including her most recent project, a 6-part series for HULU entitled Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game which received Gold Awards in both the Documentary and Streaming categories of the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.

Currently, Storm is hosting a podcast with the NBA and iHeart Radio called NBA DNA with Hannah Storm. Also in 2008, Storm founded the Hannah Storm Foundation, which funds surgeries for children suffering from debilitating vascular anomalies. The foundation also funds the Hannah Storm Journalism Internship at Notre Dame. Additionally, Storm has penned two books: Notre Dame Inspirations and Go Girl! Raising Healthy, Confident, and Successful Daughters through Sports.

Storm received communications and political science degrees from the University of Notre Dame in 1983. Storm also holds an honorary Doctorate from the University of Portland for Public Service.

