Paralyzed Veterans of America Announces Sports Industry Pioneer Bonnie-Jill Laflin as 2024 Gala Special Guest Speaker

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America today announced sports industry pioneer, philanthropist, and TV personality Bonnie-Jill Laflin as a special guest speaker at PVA's Igniting Change Gala on April 12 at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Laflin is a former scout for the Los Angeles Lakers, making her the National Basketball Association's first female scout in the organization's history. She is also the author of In a League of Her Own: Celebrating Female Firsts in Sports, released in February 2024.

During the program, Laflin will share insights of her journey to becoming the trailblazer she is today – touching on the realities women face in the world of sports and the many obstacles she had to overcome. Laflin will also speak to the amazingly talented women who paved the way, the lessons she learned along with way, as well as her aspirations for young women.

"We are grateful for Bonnie-Jill's shared commitment to not only uplifting women but also ensuring accessibility, employment, medical care, and more for paralyzed Veterans and all people with disabilities," said Carl Blake, Chief Executive Officer for Paralyzed Veterans of America. "We look forward to hearing her speak and learning more about her inspirational journey."

PVA's Igniting Change Gala will celebrate Women Veterans, influencers, and innovators who work hard to create an inclusive world in the areas of accessibility, employment, and medical care. The star-studded affair will feature entertainment by award-winning country music artist Martina McBride and bring together industry, government, and the public sector to honor those leading the fight for disability civil rights. Sports broadcasting icon Hannah Storm will serve as event emcee. Among the evening's honorees are the Target Corporation, which will receive PVA's 2024 Inclusivity Award. Many more honorees, special guests, and presenters will be unveiled in the days ahead.

The gala is made possible by a variety of generous sponsors and supporters, including the Jeffrey M. Carlton Foundation, Penske Automotive Group, Penske Truck Leasing, and TriWest Healthcare Alliance.

Companies or individuals who wish to learn more about PVA's Igniting Change Gala, become a sponsor, or purchase a table should contact [email protected] or visit PVA.org/Gala. PVA photos will be available upon request.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis. As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

About Bonnie-Jill Laflin

Bonnie-Jill Laflin is a trailblazing sports broadcaster, TV personality, author and philanthropist. She is the first and only female NBA scout, holding the front office executive position with the Los Angeles Lakers, Bonnie-Jill holds many "firsts" throughout her prolific career. She's the first woman to dance at a professional level for three teams, in two sports, starting with the NBA's Golden State Warriors, and moving to the NFL for both the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. She is the first female to be awarded six championship rings in two professional sports, earning a Super Bowl ring during her time cheering for the 49ers, and five NBA championship rings as an executive for the Lakers. Bonnie-Jill adds a new "first" to her repertoire as co-host of the brand-new "Women's Western Sports Roundup" on the Cowgirl Channel. Most recently she released her book, "In A League Of Her Own", celebrating female firsts in in the world of sports.

Beyond her accomplishments in sports, Bonnie-Jill ventured into the world of broadcasting, bringing her knowledge and enthusiasm to the airwaves, reporting for various high-profile networks, including ESPN, NBA TV, NBC/NBC Sports, NFL Films, CBS Sports, Westwood One, E!, BBC Sports, SiriusXM, NFR Live, and Fox Sports. Most notably a host and ambassador for Michael Jordan's "Jordan Brand". Her charismatic personality and deep understanding of the game have made her a sought-after commentator and analyst, enriching the sports-watching experience for countless fans.

Service to this country runs strong in Laflin's family. Both of Bonnie-Jill's grandfathers served in World War II, and one was awarded both a Silver Star and Purple Heart. Her uncle was a Gunnery sergeant and a career Marine. Laflin has supported the military her entire life, visiting veterans in the hospital, boosting morale on 19 USO tours around the world (including 8 to Iraq and Afghanistan), bringing wounded warriors to sporting events, and speaking on behalf of veterans on Capitol Hill in Washington. Bonnie-Jill's commitment and passion about animal welfare and our nation's veterans, led her to start the non-profit Hounds and Heroes and Horses in 2010, a non-profit that pairs rescue dogs as service and therapy dogs with wounded warriors and veterans, as well as rescue horses as equine therapy for our service members and sponsoring retreats.

Bonnie-Jill resides on her ranch in Ft Worth, TX with her rescued animals.

