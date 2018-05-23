Paralyzed Veterans of America Applauds Final Passage of VA MISSION Act

"On behalf of Paralyzed Veterans of America members—veterans with spinal cord injury or disease—their families, and caregivers, we wish to express our deep appreciation of the efforts of Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee Chairman Johnny Isakson (R-GA) and Ranking Member Jon Tester (D-MT) that led to today's final passage of the VA MISSION Act. This historic legislation will result in needed changes to the Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA's) delivery of health care in both the community and in VA health care facilities around the country. With the passage of this legislation, VA's ability to serve veterans with catastrophic disabilities will remain strong.

We also applaud the efforts of Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) for her tireless advocacy for the caregivers of our nation's heroes. Expanding VA's Comprehensive Family Caregiver Program to veterans injured prior to September 11, 2001, will finally ensure that all veterans who have been injured due to their military service, regardless of era served, will be eligible for desperately needed caregiver services and supports. Ending this inequity has long been a priority for PVA. We are pleased that it has been addressed.

Without the bipartisan efforts of House Veterans' Affairs Committee Chairman Phil Roe (R-TN) and the leadership of the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, this legislation would not have made it across the finish line. We now call on the President to swiftly sign this bipartisan, bicameral legislation into law. Our heroes and their caregivers have waited long enough."

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, we have ensured that veterans have received the benefits earned through their service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a partner for life, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation and advocates for veterans and all people with disabilities. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, PVA serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paralyzed-veterans-of-america-applauds-final-passage-of-va-mission-act-300653942.html

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America

Related Links

http://www.pva.org

