Paralyzed Veterans of America Applauds House Committee on Veterans' Affairs Passage of VA MISSION Act

"Paralyzed Veterans applauds the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs on the passage of H.R. 5674, the VA MISSION Act of 2018, to the House floor for consideration. This landmark legislation will reform VA's ability to provide timely access to care and modernize its healthcare infrastructure. Of particular importance to Paralyzed Veterans' members, the legislation would also make eligible those service-connected veterans injured before September 11, 2001, for the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers. Nearly 70,000 catastrophically injured veterans and their caregivers would be able to access financial, training, and mental health services."

Blake added: "Caregivers of pre-9/11 veterans have sacrificed for this nation's heroes, without acknowledgment, some for half a century. They have had to give up the futures they might otherwise have wanted in order to care for their loved one, injured in service. And in doing so, they have lost professional and educational opportunities, financial stability, and often their own physical wellbeing. Without this legislation, those caregivers are more likely to burnout, which could lead to their veteran being institutionalized. H.R. 5674 will correct this inequity once and for all."

"We commend the Committee for their hard work to not only extend the caregiver benefit but also to reform VA's community care programs and set in motion the realignment of VA's healthcare infrastructure. We now call on the House of Representatives, to swiftly and affirmatively, advance this legislation," said Blake.

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, we have ensured that veterans have received the benefits earned through their service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a partner for life, Paralyzed Veterans also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation and advocates for veterans and all people with disabilities. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

