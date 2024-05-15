Paralyzed Veterans of America Applauds Passage of the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Bill and its Inclusion of Vital Disability Provisions

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America released the following statement from PVA Chief Policy Officer Heather Ansley in response to today's final passage of the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act of 2024.

"Paralyzed Veterans of America applauds the passage of the FAA reauthorization bill and its inclusion of provisions focused on improving the travel experience for people with disabilities, particularly wheelchair users. Today is a significant step forward in our efforts to improve the safety and dignity of the air travel experience for the disability community, especially our members – U.S. military veterans with catastrophic injuries or illnesses, such as MS and ALS, who fought for and earned the right to fly. This legislation not only prioritizes their well-being, but also acknowledges their unique air travel-related needs and empowers them with access to information about the travel process."

Ansley continued, "We commend the leadership of the House Transportation and Infrastructure and Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation committees and their Aviation subcommittees, as well as Senator Tammy Baldwin and Representative Dina Titus, who worked closely with PVA and other key stakeholders, to enhance aircraft and airport accessibility. From increasing training requirements of airline personnel and their contractors who assist wheelchairs users and stow their assistive devices to improving the Department of Transportation's complaint process and continuing to study the ability to fly in a wheelchair, this bill includes vital disability provisions and will lead to truly life-changing advances for those with mobility disabilities. We hope this bipartisan support will continue as both PVA and Congress work to ensure that the Air Carrier Access Act fully protects the civil rights of all passengers with disabilities."

Visit PVA.org/AirTravel for more information and to access vital resources if you or someone you know has a disability and is about to travel.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.



As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

