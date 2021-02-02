Paralyzed Veterans of America approaches 75th year, unveils anniversary logo and newly renamed Veterans Career Program

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) approaches its 75th year of advocating for and supporting veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases, such as MS and ALS, as well as all people with disabilities, today the organization unveiled an anniversary logo and new name of their successful employment program. PVA's Veterans Career Program, formerly referred to as Paving Access for Veterans Employment or PAVE, will continue offering high-touch, one-on-one support to members of the veteran community, with a focus on those with catastrophic injuries or other barriers, to help them find meaningful employment, education, and volunteer opportunities.

The update comes as PVA reveals its 75th anniversary logo, featuring its year of establishment, patriotic colors, a service member in a wheelchair, and five stars that reflect each branch of the armed forces the organization has served since its inception. Both the logo and newly renamed career program are consistent with PVA's ongoing efforts to add more clarity and uniformity to its programming. In May, PVA will officially kick off its 75th anniversary celebration with the launch of a new public awareness campaign. As the months unfold, more details about the campaign will be unveiled.

"There is no better time than today to celebrate our rich history and formally announce the new name of our employment program," said David Zurfluh, PVA national president. "Year after year, PVA strives to better serve our nation's veterans, their families and caregivers by helping them live more independently and easing the challenges of everyday life. Together, with our partners and supporters, we are making a difference and improving lives through invaluable programs, like our Veterans Career Program. While the name may be different, rest assured, the quality, services and assistance it provides remain untouched. As we enter our 75th year, we look forward to continuing to be a partner for life through our Veterans Career Program."

The veteran's employment program was started in 2007 to ensure PVA members, veterans with catastrophic disabilities, their spouses and caregivers have access to meaningful employment, educational and volunteer opportunities. The program consists of a team of vocational rehabilitation counselors and employment analysts that support veterans, caregivers and military spouses at every stage of their career, from resume writing and interviewing to profile building and networking. These experts also go a step further, helping individuals evaluate transferable skills, requesting workplace accommodations, finding positions that build on experience and interests, and helping to build the confidence veterans need to be successful in their positions. Since its launch, the program has guided nearly 5,000 members of the veteran community to meaningful careers, many of whom were not eligible for other programs.

The program extended its reach with the launch of PVA Veterans Career Live, (formerly known as PAVE Connect), an online engagement initiative for veterans with disabilities or other barriers that prevent them from fully participating in traditional hiring events. Through a series of informal virtual sessions, program participants learn directly from career experts, and network with employers and industry experts.

To learn more visit PVA.org/VeteransCareerProgram.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For nearly 75 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, PVA serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at pva.org.

