Paralyzed Veterans of America Chapters from Across the Country to Gather in Minneapolis for 72nd Annual Convention

WHAT: Representatives from Paralyzed Veterans of America's 33 chapters will meet in Minneapolis for the organization's 72nd Annual Convention. Throughout the week, Paralyzed Veterans of America's members will discuss the organization's priorities and set the coming year's agenda as they continue their mission of helping veterans with spinal cord injury and disease.

Election of Officers for 2018 – 2019 term, Friday, May, 25, 2018

Congressman Tim Walz, of Minnesota's First Congressional District, and Ranking Member of the House Committee of Veterans' Affairs, will address the Paralyzed Veterans of America's delegation on Friday, May 25 at 9:00 a.m.

Paralyzed Veterans of America and its 33 chapters across the country:



Advocate for quality VA health care and veterans benefits.

Work to make America more accessible for all people with disabilities.

Empower veterans with the tools and support they need to secure good careers through our PAVE program (Paving Access for Veterans Employment).

Invest in research to find new treatments and a cure for paralysis.

Promote and provide rehabilitative wheelchair sports and recreational activities.

Deliver its services to all veterans and their families FREE of charge, thanks to the generous support and donations of the American people.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 22, 2018 – Friday, May 25, 2018

WHERE: JW Marriott Minneapolis Mall of America

2141 Lindau Lane

Minneapolis, MN 55425

About Paralyzed Veterans

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, we have ensured that veterans have received the benefits earned through their service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a partner for life, Paralyzed Veterans also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation and advocates for veterans and all people with disabilities. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paralyzed-veterans-of-america-chapters-from-across-the-country-to-gather-in-minneapolis-for-72nd-annual-convention-300649643.html

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America

Related Links

http://www.pva.org

