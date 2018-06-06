Paralyzed Veterans of America Commends President Trump for Signing VA MISSION Act

"On behalf of Paralyzed Veterans of America members—veterans with spinal cord injury or disease—their families, and caregivers, we wish to express our gratitude to President Trump for signing this bipartisan legislation into law. The VA MISSION Act will strengthen the ability of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to deliver health care in both the community and in VA facilities around the country, as well as assess and realign VA infrastructure. Of critical importance to PVA, the MISSION Act will finally expand the VA Comprehensive Family Caregiver Program to those veterans injured prior to September 11, 2001.

This legislation wouldn't have made it across the finish line without the enormous efforts of Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee Chairman Johnny Isakson (R-GA) and Ranking Member Jon Tester (D-MT), as well as House Veterans' Affairs Committee Chairman Phil Roe (R-TN). We would also like to thank Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) for her persistent advocacy for the caregivers of our nation's veterans.



Now that the VA MISSION Act has been signed into law, we will work tirelessly to ensure that this legislation is implemented properly, and that the VA Comprehensive Family Caregiver Program is made available to veterans who served prior to 9/11 as swiftly as possible."

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, we have ensured that veterans have received the benefits earned through their service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a partner for life, Paralyzed Veterans of America also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation and advocates for veterans and all people with disabilities. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

