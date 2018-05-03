Paralyzed Veterans of America Honors San Antonio-based Luna Middleman Architects with 2018 Barrier-Free America Award

"This year Paralyzed Veterans of America recognizes the exemplary work of Luna Middleman Architects with our Barrier-Free America Award," said David Zurfluh, a disabled Air Force veteran, and national president of Paralyzed Veterans. "The need for accessible design solutions of public areas continues to increase substantially with our aging population and Americans with non-age related mobility impairments, including our wounded veterans. These individuals' lives are greatly improved when they are able to access barrier-free environments. We congratulate Luna Middleman Architects for their achievements in exemplary accessible design."

"Having the opportunity to be one of many who created this all-inclusive park has been a wonderful experience," said Robert Luna, president and CEO of Luna Middleman Architects. "Having a love for people is what drives the passion to continue to think outside the box and eliminate the boundaries that allow everyone to enjoy this park. We are excited to be working with groups in other cities and countries to replicate this concept and provide this form of inclusion that unites us all."

The founder of Morgan's Wonderland and Inspiration Island, Gordon Hartman, of The Gordon Hartman Family Foundation also attended the event.

"Unfettered access to all our facilities at Morgan's Wonderland and Morgan's Inspiration Island has been a given since we embarked upon building these world-renowned parks," said Gordon Hartman, founder of The Gordon Hartman Family Foundation. "We're truly grateful to Paralyzed Veterans of America for recognizing and understanding this part of our DNA, and we're tremendously proud of Robert Luna and his team for their creativity and design expertise in achieving ultra-accessibility."

For nearly 30 years, Paralyzed Veterans' architects have been on a mission to promote accessible design for the entire nation. Since 2001, Paralyzed Veterans' Architecture team has been the leader in recognizing exemplary accessible design by others through our annual Barrier-Free America Award. The award honors and promotes leadership, innovation and action in the architectural, design and construction communities for advancing accessibility—an advancement that directly improves the quality of life for everyone.

"Paralyzed Veterans gladly honors others who share our vision of this fundamental right of equal access for veterans and people with disabilities," said Mark Lichter, AIA, Director of Architecture for Paralyzed Veterans. We applaud Luna Middleman Architects for making Morgan's Wonderland and Inspiration Island an enjoyable destination for visitors of all abilities."

Previous recipients of the award have included government leaders, architects and builders, business people, philanthropists and television personalities. For more information, please visit: pva.org/accessible-design.

About Paralyzed Veterans

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, we have ensured that veterans have received the benefits earned through their service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a partner for life, Paralyzed Veterans also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation and advocates for veterans and all people with disabilities. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

