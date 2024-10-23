Paralyzed Veterans of America Issues Statement in Response to DOT's Unprecedented Fine Against American Airlines

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America Chief Executive Officer Carl Blake released a statement following the Department of Transportation's historic penalty against American Airlines for its unsafe and undignified treatment of passengers with disabilities who use mobility devices. DOT's investigation involved review of complaints, including three sets of complaints formally filed by PVA.

"We are pleased to see DOT making such a strong statement for how it will hold airlines accountable for jeopardizing the well-being of passengers with disabilities, particularly wheelchair and scooter users. We are confident this unprecedented enforcement will make it clear to the entire airline industry that passengers with mobility disabilities deserve to travel with the same level of safety and dignity as everyone else."

Blake continued, "Our nation's veterans with catastrophic injuries and diseases, such as MS and ALS, are especially deserving of this historic action taken by DOT. PVA appreciates everyone who reported their negative and inappropriate airline experiences and encourages all travelers with disabilities to continue utilizing their voice when violations and inhumane treatment occur. Their voices matter and need to be heard as that is one of the most important ways that real change can take place."

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

