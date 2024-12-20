Paralyzed Veterans of America Issues Statement in Response to Passage of VETS Safe Travel Act, a Win for Many Disabled Veterans Navigating Airport Security

PVA urges the President to swiftly sign this important bill into law

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America Chief Policy Officer Heather Ansley issues the following statement in response to Congress passing the VETS Safe Travel Act. This legislation provides free access to the Transportation Security Administration's PreCheck program to eligible service-connected disabled veterans after they successfully pass all necessary background checks and interviews, thereby helping them avoid invasive pat downs.

"No veteran should ever have to endure invasive pat downs while navigating airport security simply because he or she uses a mobility device. Paralyzed Veterans of America is relieved Congress addressed this longstanding issue and is taking steps to better restore and protect the dignity of catastrophically disabled veterans. PVA will continue to fight for the safety, respect, and independence our nation's disabled veterans earned and deserve. We call on the President to quickly sign this important legislation."

The VETS Safe Travel Act continues the dialogue on how to engage and treat passengers with disabilities, as well as ensure they travel with safety and dignity. To learn more about PVA's efforts on this issue and others, visit PVA.org/PolicyPriorities.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

