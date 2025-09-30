PVA treats over 40 women veterans to powerful conversation with renowned sports anchor Hannah Storm and Lancôme makeovers at annual empowerment event

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America – the nation's premier nonprofit of choice for disabled veterans, their families, and caregivers – wrapped up its annual Women Veterans Empowerment Retreat today in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The three-day event engaged and inspired over 40 women veterans from across the continental U.S., thanks to support from renowned sports anchor Hannah Storm, Lancôme, and countless others.

"The PVA Women Veterans Empowerment Retreat is about so much more than unplugging and getting away," says U.S. Air Force Veteran, PVA National Senior Vice President, and Retreat co-founder Tammy Jones. "It's about equipping women veterans with the tools and resources to strengthen their confidence, while cultivating a supportive community of women leaders who motivate and uplift one another."

This year's retreat featured a virtual discussion entitled Leading with Confidence in Male-Dominated Spaces with PVA ambassador and renowned sports anchor Hannah Storm. A trailblazer in sports broadcasting, Storm spoke about the process of discovering her voice, learning to assert herself in highly competitive and male-dominated environments, and the women who helped shape her professional success. She also shared strategies with attendees on how to find and strengthen their own voices and build confidence in advocating for themselves and each other.

"It was an honor to connect with such an incredible group of women veterans, said Hannah Storm. "Leadership, especially in spaces where you're underrepresented, takes confidence and community. Events like this remind us all of how powerful it can be when women support one another."

In addition to the Q&A, participants attended interactive workshops, leadership development sessions, and team-building activities tailored to the unique experiences and daily challenges faced by women veterans living with spinal cord injuries and diseases, including MS and ALS. Capping off the experience were makeovers and opportunities to have professional headshots taken courtesy of Lancôme, which partnered with PVA earlier this year. As part of the partnership, Lancôme has helped women veterans access beauty resources and adaptive sports opportunities by offering complimentary in-store makeup services and sponsoring the 2025 National Veterans Wheelchair Games, the largest annual adaptive sports and rehabilitation event for U.S. military veterans with disabilities.

"Through our partnership with PVA, we're proud to support women veterans by helping them feel beautiful inside and out," said Ramzy Burns, General Manager, Lancôme USA. "This event is so much more than a three-day meeting. It is a life-altering experience featuring women who embody courage, strength, and resilience, which enables them to shine as the amazing leaders they are. It is an honor for Lancôme to be a part of such a special and memorable event."

This year's Retreat was generously sponsored by Lancôme, First Nation Group Foundation, Humana Military, Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC, Markteam, and TriWest Healthcare Alliance. To learn more about PVA's Women Veterans Empowerment Retreat, the unique challenges women veterans with disabilities face, and how PVA is amplifying their voices, visit PVA.org/WomenVeterans.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered Veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of Veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures Veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

